Sports
Kalamazoo ready to host top junior tennis players at 2021 USTA Boys Nationals
KALAMAZOO, MI For 10 days in August, more than 400 of the nation’s top youth tennis players will call Kalamazoo home as they strive to follow in the footsteps of Rod Laver, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTA Boys 18 and 16 National Championships are back in Kalamazoo for the 78th episode of the elite tournament, running August 6-15 at Kalamazoo Colleges Stowe Stadium.
It feels great to find out how to run a tournament and bring the country’s top players back to Kalamazoo, tournament director Mark Riley said of the annual event, which brings in about $1.4 million in outside funding for the city, according to Discover. Kalamazoo. After I had to cancel last year, and all national tournaments were canceled last year as well, I’m sure the players are excited to come back.
A launch pad for the careers of nearly every major American tennis player, the Nats at the Zoo will look a little different in 2021, with day tickets ($10-15) available from day 6 of the tournament. Spectators who wish to attend all 10 days can purchase a tournament pass for $100.
The aim of the new ticketing policy is to limit the number of people who come to Stowe Stadium in the early stages of the tournament, when the number of players on site is highest, Riley said.
We’ve been trying to scale things back and be somewhere around 75 percent capacity, he said. A fair amount of players will be going home on Tuesday or Wednesday, so we like to think we can have more people personally supporting the event at that time. This is a tricky virus; were still trying to keep people separated and working on keeping their distance no matter what your vaccine situation is. We were just trying to keep doing a good job of keeping people safe.
Competitors and spectators who have not been fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask at the tournament, except when playing or eating, as a precaution against the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their recommendations regarding mask use amid the delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases, advising the use of masks indoors in counties with at least 50 new cases per week. per 100,000 people or testing rates greater than 8 percent.
While the COVID-19 case rate in Kalamazoo County (27 per 100,000 people) and a positivity rate (3.8 percent) are unlikely to lead to last-minute changes to the event, Riley said tournament officials will be in touch with the local health department to make sure the tournament is as safe as possible.
It’s just another reason we need to be careful, social distancing, and then we need to pay attention to what the local leadership and local health department are proposing for how we can all stay safe, Riley said of the latest CDC recommendation. When we go in, only the officials and the players can be in to play at the moment. If those rules change make sure you follow the rules that are in place to make sure the tournament can be held safe but we’re really hoping for some really good weather so we can play the tournament outside and that’s it best way we can do it.
Other key features of the tournament removed this year include the opening game, which previously featured tennis stars and tournament alumni including Andy Roddick, the player and parent dinners, and the volunteer awards ceremony.
Without so many frills, Riley said the focus of this year’s tournament will be on-field action.
400 to 450 of the best junior tennis players come here, and all the other things we do to make our event special is a little bit extra, so what we really missed last year and what the kids missed was the rawness of just Enter and Enter, so we got back to that because that’s what the kids want to do, and the winners (18 singles and 18 doubles) still get to go to the US Open, Riley said. Next year, and as we keep moving forward, we’ll continue to do all the extras that we do at the Boys Nats, but I think our community has learned some things from the tournament that they’re not: it’s not given that our tournament is here, and I think people are really excited about being able to have their tennis event back.
Ticket sales were very lively as people want to come back and support.
Headlining this year’s tournament are Californian Zach Svajda, who won the 2019 18-year championship as a 16-year-old, and New Jersey-born Samir Banerjee, who won Junior Wimbledon earlier this month.
We were trying to organize a quality event that our community and the country think of when they think of tennis and Kalamazoo, Riley said. Although we have scaled back some social events, tennis will be excellent as usual. We have the defending champion, Zachary Svajda, and there is a really good group of players, so the tennis will be excellent, and we expect the fans to come back, including the walk-up fans, to really visit the finals weekend.
We really expect a big crowd to watch some excellent tennis.
The tournament kicks off with 18 singles action on Friday, August 5 at 8:00 AM and concludes with the championship matches for the 16 and 18 singles brackets on Sunday, August 15. Click here for full tournament schedule.
Nations top junior tennis tournament canceled for a month after moving from Michigan
Nations Top Junior Tennis Tournament To Move From Michigan To Florida For 2020
16-Year-Old Tennis Phenomenon Earns US Open Bid With USTA Boys Nationals Win
Michigan tennis player finishes sixth at 2019 USTA Boys Nationals
Mattawan tennis star overcomes shoulder injury and reaches national podium
Ivy League-bound tennis star ends junior career at home
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/2021/07/kalamazoo-ready-to-host-top-junior-tennis-players-at-2021-usta-boys-nationals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]