Kalamazoo ready to host top junior tennis players at 2021 USTA Boys Nationals

KALAMAZOO, MI For 10 days in August, more than 400 of the nation’s top youth tennis players will call Kalamazoo home as they strive to follow in the footsteps of Rod Laver, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTA Boys 18 and 16 National Championships are back in Kalamazoo for the 78th episode of the elite tournament, running August 6-15 at Kalamazoo Colleges Stowe Stadium.

It feels great to find out how to run a tournament and bring the country’s top players back to Kalamazoo, tournament director Mark Riley said of the annual event, which brings in about $1.4 million in outside funding for the city, according to Discover. Kalamazoo. After I had to cancel last year, and all national tournaments were canceled last year as well, I’m sure the players are excited to come back.

A launch pad for the careers of nearly every major American tennis player, the Nats at the Zoo will look a little different in 2021, with day tickets ($10-15) available from day 6 of the tournament. Spectators who wish to attend all 10 days can purchase a tournament pass for $100.

The aim of the new ticketing policy is to limit the number of people who come to Stowe Stadium in the early stages of the tournament, when the number of players on site is highest, Riley said.

We’ve been trying to scale things back and be somewhere around 75 percent capacity, he said. A fair amount of players will be going home on Tuesday or Wednesday, so we like to think we can have more people personally supporting the event at that time. This is a tricky virus; were still trying to keep people separated and working on keeping their distance no matter what your vaccine situation is. We were just trying to keep doing a good job of keeping people safe.

Competitors and spectators who have not been fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask at the tournament, except when playing or eating, as a precaution against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their recommendations regarding mask use amid the delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases, advising the use of masks indoors in counties with at least 50 new cases per week. per 100,000 people or testing rates greater than 8 percent.

While the COVID-19 case rate in Kalamazoo County (27 per 100,000 people) and a positivity rate (3.8 percent) are unlikely to lead to last-minute changes to the event, Riley said tournament officials will be in touch with the local health department to make sure the tournament is as safe as possible.

It’s just another reason we need to be careful, social distancing, and then we need to pay attention to what the local leadership and local health department are proposing for how we can all stay safe, Riley said of the latest CDC recommendation. When we go in, only the officials and the players can be in to play at the moment. If those rules change make sure you follow the rules that are in place to make sure the tournament can be held safe but we’re really hoping for some really good weather so we can play the tournament outside and that’s it best way we can do it.

Other key features of the tournament removed this year include the opening game, which previously featured tennis stars and tournament alumni including Andy Roddick, the player and parent dinners, and the volunteer awards ceremony.

Without so many frills, Riley said the focus of this year’s tournament will be on-field action.

400 to 450 of the best junior tennis players come here, and all the other things we do to make our event special is a little bit extra, so what we really missed last year and what the kids missed was the rawness of just Enter and Enter, so we got back to that because that’s what the kids want to do, and the winners (18 singles and 18 doubles) still get to go to the US Open, Riley said. Next year, and as we keep moving forward, we’ll continue to do all the extras that we do at the Boys Nats, but I think our community has learned some things from the tournament that they’re not: it’s not given that our tournament is here, and I think people are really excited about being able to have their tennis event back.

Ticket sales were very lively as people want to come back and support.

Headlining this year’s tournament are Californian Zach Svajda, who won the 2019 18-year championship as a 16-year-old, and New Jersey-born Samir Banerjee, who won Junior Wimbledon earlier this month.

– Zach Svajda returns a shot to Govind Nanda during the 18U Championship game of the 2019 USTA Boys Nationals on Sunday, August 11 at Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium. (Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com)(Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com)

We were trying to organize a quality event that our community and the country think of when they think of tennis and Kalamazoo, Riley said. Although we have scaled back some social events, tennis will be excellent as usual. We have the defending champion, Zachary Svajda, and there is a really good group of players, so the tennis will be excellent, and we expect the fans to come back, including the walk-up fans, to really visit the finals weekend.

We really expect a big crowd to watch some excellent tennis.

The tournament kicks off with 18 singles action on Friday, August 5 at 8:00 AM and concludes with the championship matches for the 16 and 18 singles brackets on Sunday, August 15. Click here for full tournament schedule.

