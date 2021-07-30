Former WMU hockey trio opens NHL free agency by landing with new teams

KALAMAZOO, MI The National Hockey Leagues free office period began on Wednesday, and three former Western Michigan players wasted little time finding new destinations for their professional careers.

Former Broncos Jordan Oesterle, Sheldon Dries and Matt Tennyson all signed deals with new NHL teams, with Oesterle joining his hometown Detroit Red Wings, Dries becoming a Vancouver Canuck and Tennyson signing with the Nashville Predators.

Born in Dearborn Heights, 29-year-old Oesterle has signed with the Red Wings for $1.35 million per season for two years after spending the previous three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.

The 6-foot, 182-pound defender made 43 appearances for the Coyotes last season, scoring a goal and 10 assists with a minus-10 rating.

In his seven-year NHL career, Oesterle has spent time with Edmonton (3 seasons), Chicago (1 season) and Arizona, registering 252 games played, 15 goals and 65 points.

His best NHL season was the 2018-19 season, when he scored six goals and provided 14 assists, while setting a minus-3 rating for the Coyotes.

During his three-year WMU career, Oesterle amassed seven goals and 27 assists, including two goals and 15 assists during his final season in 2013-14.

Dries, Oesterles teammate for the 2013-14 campaign, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $750,000, though that number will shrink to $300,000 if he is assigned to one of Vancouver’s minor league affiliates.

The 27-year-old center and resident of Macomb Township appeared in three regular season games and one playoff game with the Colorado Avalanche last season, earning a plus-1 rating during that period.

Each of Dries’ three NHL seasons has taken place in Colorado, where he racked up three goals and three assists in 48 games with a minus-8 rating. His 2018-19 rookie campaign was his most successful season to date, finishing with three goals, three assists and a minus-7 rating.

He had a breakout season with the American Hockey Leagues Colorado Eagles in 2019-20, scoring 21 goals and 14 assists with a minus-5 rating in 50 games.

Prior to his professional career, Dries was a three-time captain at WMU, where he capped off his four-year Bronco career with 44 goals and 40 assists in 148 games, while posting a minus-13 rating.

As a senior in 2016-17, Dries led WMU to its sixth and most recent NCAA tournament spot by achieving career highs in goals scored (16) and plus-minus rating (+14).

Like Dries, Tennyson agreed to a two-sided contract, with the 31-year-old defenders holding a $750,000 deal with the Predators and $325,000 at the minor league level.

The Minnesota native is entering his 10th professional season, eight of which have been included in an NHL roster, including stints with the San Jose Sharks (3 years), Carolina Hurricanes (1 year), Buffalo Sabers (2 years) and New Jersey Devils (2 years).

For his career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Tennyson has four goals, 22 assists and a minus-24 rating in 165 games, including last year’s season with the Devils, in which he scored one goal and two assists in 21 games. .

Tennyson was also a member of Team USA for the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships in Latvia, where he helped the Stars and Stripes secure a bronze medal by scoring a goal and assist in three games.

At WMU, Tennyson helped the Broncos reach the NCAA tournament in 2011 and 2012 and win the CCHA Championship as a senior in 2012.

He played in 117 career games in Kalamazoo, finishing with 22 goals and 32 assists in three seasons.

Also on MLive.com

Red Wings signs defender Jordan Oesterle for two years

Jordan Oesterles ended memorable month by joining hometown Red Wings

Red Wings want to fill the needs of free choice with sensible moves

WMU hockey takes on Michigan, MSU in new Great Lakes Invitational

WMU Hockey Captains, All-American Return for 2021-22 Season