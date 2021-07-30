Table tennis legend Kaffo is shocked by the early impeachment of Aruna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sports
Former African table tennis legend Bose Kaffo has expressed disbelief over Quadri Aruna’s early exit from the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, describing his defeat as far from what she expected from the African champion.
Aruna was defeated 15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11 by Brazilian Tsuboi Gustavo in his first match at Tokyo 2020.
Kaffo told The Guardian yesterday that the Olympics are not just a game, but also for friendship. But I have a very different view on that. I think the addition of Quadri Aruna should give us hope in table tennis, but unfortunately he is gone.
I expected a better performance from him against this particular opponent that he lost to. While I don’t want to blame him, as a top athlete I expected him to beat the Brazilian and move on to the next stage of the event.
Aruna is like our Usain Bolt in table tennis. It’s like telling me that Usain Bolt couldn’t make it to the quarterfinals of his event at the Olympics. Then something must have gone wrong and we have to find out if something happened that we are not aware of.
That’s not to deny his opponent’s achievements either, because you have to give credit to his opponent. The Brazilian must have done a lot of homework to beat Aruna on such a day, she said.
The five-time Olympian went on to add that the inclusion of Segun Toriola as coach of the table tennis team should have helped him progress to the next stage of the event.
I think one of the reasons for hiring Segun Toriola as a coach was to provide technical assistance to the players during matches. There should be a question about what happened to the coaching management and the eventual departure of our players.
The Arunas coach I know did not travel with him to the Olympics. You would then wonder why Toriola wasn’t there, as he did when he reached the quarterfinals of the Rio 2016 Olympics.
I played in the Olympics five times and I know you learn from one failure after another. In table tennis we have a lot to do, especially with the number of players we have now if we want to get back to the top, she said.
