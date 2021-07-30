Sports
What a catch! Cricket-crazy dad dressed as wicketkeeper for daughter daughter’s birth announcement
The Western Australian parents who organized a unique photo shoot this week to announce the arrival of their new daughter say they are surprised that the images have gone viral online.
Most important points:
- Kalgoorlie couple Brody and Sarah Price welcomed baby Hadley into the world on Tuesday
- The girl arrived at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and weighed 3.7 kg
- She’s a sister to Iylah, who turns three next week
Cricket fanatic Brody Price and his wife Sarah welcomed their second daughter Hadley into the world at Kalgoorlie Health Campus on Tuesday evening.
The day after her birth, a photographer captured Mr Price in his white cricket shirt from the local club, ready to catch the newborn wearing his wicket gloves and helmet, presumably just in case.
“I love my cricket, always have, I’ve been playing since I was about 13,” Mr Price told the ABC.
“I had this idea a few months ago and thought it would be funny.
“She thinks I’m a bit of an idiot, but she’s used to me now.
“She was in and out of the hospital within 24 hours, so we managed to sneak in the pictures.”
Even baby Hadley’s name has cricket connotations. New Zealand fans, though spelled differently, will immediately think of the Kiwis’ greatest cricketer, Sir Richard Hadlee.
“I didn’t really expect it to do that [go viral]said Mr Price.
“My cricket teammates think it’s hilarious.”
While admitting that she would rather see grass grow than cricket, Mrs Price described her husband as a sports enthusiast.
“Yeah, he loves his sport as soon as we found out we were pregnant, he planned to figure out what sports they were going to play,” she said.
She laughed off the comments on social media from people who mistakenly believed the photos were taken during childbirth.
“That’s certainly not during labor that I was acting,” she said.
She explained that her husband took his cricket uniform in a bag to the maternity ward and changed in the room.
“The family was eager to get us the photos and the announcement that they… [Hadley]was here so they could talk about it.
“And they’re just as surprised as we are that the internet has gone a little crazy.”
And, only three days old, how is little Hadley?
“Sit comfortably,” Mom said.
As for father, he hopes that both his daughters are just as crazy about sports as he is. He even tries to convince the couple’s other daughter, Iylah, to barracks in the AFL for his beloved Collingwood.
“I hope they both [Hadley and Iylah]are into cricket and footy,” he said.
“That’s my plan.”
‘Craziest photo shoot’
Lil Impressions photographer Renae Fox said she was surprised to get the call
“I’m not a cricket person myself, but most men in Australia love cricket and probably wish they could too.
“I got a call from Brody with this great idea he had and I said, ‘Of course I’m more than happy it’s just a safe environment’.”
