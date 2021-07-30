Sanctions imposed on local high schools that played football while competition was banned – CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Sanctions were imposed on some local schools for participating in high school football leagues when it was banned by the California Interscholastic Federation in February and March this year, the organization announced on Thursday.

Four CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools were found to have played in games despite state orders, regulation and guidance, the CIF said in a press release.

READ MORE: ‘They put their feet in the fire’: Placerville Group seems to remember almost the entire city council

Those Sac-Joaquin Section schools were Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, Ripon Christian High School, Vacaville Christian High School and also Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced.

Capital Christian, Ripon Christain and Stone Ridge have had their athletic programs put on trial for the 2021-22 school year. Their football programs were ineligible for post-season play for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and were given probation for those years plus the 2023-24 school year.

READ MORE: Tracking Sex Abuse in Summer Camps: How to Better Protect Your Kids?

“We are surprised and disappointed by the decision of the CIF commissioners. Capital Christian School is fully in line with the CIF rules regarding club sports. We will appeal the ruling based on the provisions of the CIF and will seek legal advice regarding our options,” Capital Christian said in a statement on Thursday.

The Vacaville Christian football program was also put on probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 school years.

MORE NEWS: Delivery truck reverses over sleeping man near loading dock in Turlock

While it’s clear that the postponement of interscholastic athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been frustrating and negatively impacted all of our member schools and student athletes, the fact is that the closure was a matter of public safety, CIF- SJS Commissioner Michael thus garrisoned. We have about 150 member schools within the CIF-SJS and the vast majority of them were waiting for the go-ahead to participate in football. Unfortunately, after being warned by the section, a few schools have found that participating in football would violate guidelines set by the governor’s office, the CDPH and CDE, which chose to participate in football games while wearing school uniforms. and used school equipment and school facilities under the supervision of team coaches.”