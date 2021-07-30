Connect with us

Marketa Vondrousova and Belinda Bencic reach women’s tennis final | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Marketa Vondrousova and Belinda Bencic will compete in the women’s singles gold medal match. Vondrousova, who toppled second seed Naomi Osaka in the third round, continued to prop up that big win by beating fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1.

I thought two or three games would have been great, and then I beat Naomi, so then I thought I played well and maybe I could do even better, said Vondrousova, who is from the Czech Republic. I’m just happy to be in the final now. It’s a great feeling. I can not believe it. Maybe it will get through later. This is amazing, even if it’s silver or gold, it’s amazing and I’m just very proud.

Earlier in the day, Bencic, the ninth seed, made her way to the final by beating Elena Rybakina 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3, the first of two wins on another great day in Tokyo. She now becomes the first Swiss player to win two Olympic medals in the same year, having also reached the women’s doubles final along with Viktorija Golubic, beating Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani 7-5, 6-3. They will compete against the top seeds, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

I didn’t expect this, I didn’t imagine it, Bencic said of her two medals. I’ve dreamed about this, but we just said we hope we don’t wake up in our bed tomorrow and it’s just a dream and we’re going to squeeze each other. It is not possible to describe it now.

Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Dannil Medvedev, who has reached two Grand Slam finals.
Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Dannil Medvedev, who has reached two Grand Slam finals. Photo: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

In the men’s tournament, Novak Djokovic continued his march to a first Olympic gold medal by demolishing home favorite Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals. He now stands on two wins from the win, which should enable him to chase the gold slam at the US Open in New York, which starts next month.

Djokovic is also competing in the mixed doubles, where he has reached the semifinals with Nina Stojanovic after beating Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund. After that, they face Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

His singles semi-final against fourth seed Alexander Zverev is arguably his toughest game of the tournament after second seed Daniil Medvedev was defeated 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Spain’s Pablo Carreo Busta . Carreo Busta will face Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, with the winner guaranteed to receive at least a silver medal. I played one of my best matches of my career, said the Spaniard.

