Table tennis odds, betting, predictions for men’s 2020 Olympics: expert reveals picks for gold medal match Ma vs. Fan
It should be an epic showdown on Friday morning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when Chinese legend Ma Long takes on young compatriot Fan Zhendong in the men’s gold table tennis match. Ma, 32, is the reigning champion of men’s table tennis in the Olympics’ singles and is widely regarded as the greatest men’s player of all time. Fan, 24, is the highest ranked player in the International Table Tennis Federation’s rankings. Both took thrilling 4-3 victories in the semifinals on Thursday morning, with Ma beating Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Fan beating Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju.
China exits the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with both gold and silver in singles after Chen Meng defeated Sun Yingsha 4-2 in Thursday’s women’s final. The first service is set for 8 a.m. ET. Fan is listed as the -225 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook, while Ma is the +163 underdog. Before placing a bet on the 2020 Olympics, be sure to read what SportsLine Olympics expert Mike Tierney has to say.
Tierney, a national sports journalist whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has personally covered nine Olympics. In the past two Olympics, his advice has helped those who followed him huge amounts of money, and he has already nailed a big winner in Tokyo 2020.
For Sunday’s men’s triathlon, Tierney named Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt as his pick to win gold, and that bet paid off well at +600. The Olympic pundit saw great value in the Norwegian, who had won twice this year and was the 2019 Grand Final champion.
At the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, he defeated Suzanne Schulting (+2500) of Dutch and Norwegian Havard Lorentzen (+800) to win in speed skating and USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin (+185) to win giant slalom. Tierney also took the under (10.5) on the number of golds from the Americans, and it deserved it, as the US came in with nine.
And at the Rio 2016 Summer Games, Tierney told readers to bet more on Team USA’s gold medal count (41.5) and more on Team USA’s total medal count (102.5). The result? 46 gold medals, 121 medals and two easy cashes. Anyone who followed Tierney’s advice made huge money.
Now Tierney has studied this men’s table tennis final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from all angles and released his pick so you can cash in for the 2020 Olympics. You can only see his final pick for men’s table tennis at SportsLine.
Why you should support Fan Zhendong
The one-time phenomenon has achieved hero status himself, and he has the confidence to defeat the Chinese legend. He has won three consecutive World Cups and is tied for the record with four career titles. He defeated Ma in the 2020 final and won a thrilling final match 11-9 for a 4-3 win. He has been a member of the national team since the age of 16 and plays an aggressive style similar to Ma’s. He has the much younger legs in this matchup, and his explosive footwork and thunderous forehand loops make it easy for many opponents.
Fan is also a fearless player, and he won’t be intimidated by Ma’s credentials. He had a much better run than Ma in May’s Chinese Olympic Scrimmage, going 3-0, beating 16-year-old Lin Shidong, China’s newest child prodigy, in the quarter-finals of the first leg. He then recovered from trailing 8-4 and 3-1 in the second leg en route to the final, where he defeated Xu Xin. Ma lost in the semifinals of the first leg and was upset in the quarterfinals of the second. Fan has won seven ITTF World Tour titles and was also the champion at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games.
Why you Long Ma . should support
Ma is the current Olympic and world champion and three-time gold medalist, and he is number 3 in the world, according to the ITTF. “The Dragon” has been at the top of the rankings for 64 months and had a run for nearly three years in a row at No. 1 as of March 2015. He crushed the field in Rio in 2016, winning every match to become the fifth male player to become a career Grand Slam (Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup). He has won a record 28 ITTF World Tour titles and his experience and tactical mind could cause trouble for the young fan.
He has a knack for figuring out the best ways to beat an opponent and adjusting his game. At the 2020 World Cup, Ma trailed 3-1 against Tomokazu Harimoto in the semi-finals before calling a timeout in Game 5. He changed to a high-toss serve that changed the game, and he came back with 4-3 to win. Ma has one of the deadliest forehands of all time, with tricky, looping shots that stun his opponents, and has added an equally effective backhand over the years. He is also a master of chopping block to create backspin and keep his opponents off balance.
How to make 2020 Olympic Games for Men Table Tennis in Tokyo
Tierney aborted this match-up and isolated a critical x factor causing him to jump over one side of the money line. Head over to SportsLine now to see Tierney’s 2020 Olympics picks.
So who will win the final Ma vs. Fan table tennis for men at Tokyo 2020? And what critical x-factor should you know about? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney’s best bet, all from the famed sports journalist who covered nine Olympics personally and cashed in big in both 2016 and ’18, and invent.
