Local cricket: Ormskirk’s joy at Tom Hartley’s success in The Hundred tempered by frustration over Covid calls

Ormskirk CC is overflowing with pride in the exploits of Tom Hartley, the left-handed spinner who made his way through the clubs age groups to become a key part of the Lancashire and Manchester Originals bouts.

But that pride comes with a sense of frustration that attracting top-class young cricketers rarely pays off for the club.

Hartley was trusted by Originals captain Jos Buttler last week to send down the first five balls of the men Hundred – he fired England stars Sam Curran and Jason Roy.

As Ormskirk skipper Gary Knight says, the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old.

As a club, we couldn’t be more proud of him, Knight said. Screams and screams came from the pavilion as he got his first few wickets.

We all believe in him completely when you consider the way he bowls and how hard it is for senior batsmen like Jason Roy to get him off the square.

Hopefully he will end up in some T20 competitions around the world and continue to develop.

The skys the limit, and he is going to make a lot of money playing cricket and have a great career.

It was great to see from a club’s point of view, it’s exactly what we want to do.

It’s just a shame we won’t be seeing him for a while now!

Within a year, Hartley has gone from the fringes of the Lancashire squad to front and center in a newly minted franchise – understandably, he doesn’t turn his arm at Brook Lane in between.

But he is an extreme case, as is Josh Bohannon – another Ormskirk player who has made himself indispensable to Lancs.

For clubs, the frustrating aspect is when players are called up as squad cover and disappear into the county bubble.

Wicket-keeper George Lavelle van Ormskirk went semi-viral on Sunday with a flying jump to keep a half chance brought by Gloucestershires George Scott in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Lavelle has been part of the provincial team since the beginning of the summer and plays cricket for the second eleventh division. He is therefore not available for his club.

The same goes for Firwood Bootles Jack Morley, who won 2/22 in that win over Gloucestershire. Although Morley was taken over from Rochdale last year rather than coming through the ranks, skipper Neil Williams still expected the left arm spinner to be available to help defend the Bootles Love Lane Liverpool Competition title, and his side still has huge suffered in his absence.

Now the Hundred has started, and they play for Lancashire – fine. But they’ve been gone since April.

Perhaps it’s a double whammy unique to this day and age – Lancashire must have players available in the event of a Covid outbreak in the 1st XI, and they are reluctant to release them to their clubs in case they return with the virus. Other counties may take a different approach, but no one can blame Lancashire for being cautious.

As a result, clubs like Ormskirk and Bootle, who traditionally don't pay big bucks for overseas pros in favor of local talent, are at risk of falling victim to their own success.







(Image: Peter Rogan)



Knight learned during the tea break in Ormskirk’s win over Formby on Saturday that opener Taylor Corall had been called up as batting cover by Lancashire – a knock-on from Dane Vilas who was drafted into the Northern Superchargers squad – and would miss the cup match the following day. against North.

As much as I want to keep developing players for Lancashire, I got absolutely no help, he said.

It’s a bit frustrating at times when they don’t communicate with us and just take players away. Such is life right now with Covid – it would be nice to get a bit of a reward for creating players, instead of just saying they don’t play.

That almost challenges teams to say they wouldn’t develop our own players, contract foreign players and 35-year-olds to be a good side for a season or two.

We haven’t had any contact with George, Tom or Josh – and now Taylor has had a chance, which is great… Sometimes I think the way Lancs is handling it is bad.

I’m quite frustrated about it – they kind of ignored us at times.

With George and Tom playing you can understand – but on Sunday they took Taylor out of our team and he didn’t even play.

We want to keep producing our own players and turning them into professional cricketers, but it feels like we’re not getting any thanks for it.

In any case, Knight is hopeful that, assuming Covid is less of a factor, the situation could change next year.

He added: Id like to think carefully go back to a little normalcy.

It’s the same for many teams – just as there has been a blanket ban on players coming back, and yet they can go to restaurants and bars.

What you see in the league at the moment is players like Orrell, Wallasey and Wigan have brilliant pros – what they also have is a guy who is available every game, which they don’t have to worry about.

Getting into the rhythm to win in league cricket is huge – one of the main reasons Northern is doing so well is that they have been able to pick the same side in almost every match.

Unfortunately for the leaders of the ECB’s Premier Division, they will have to make at least one change before Bootle’s visit tomorrow – they will be without all-rounder Liam Gray for at least a few weeks after he transitioned into his delivery step during the defeat from the Sunday cup to knights.

—







(Image: Roger Green)



One appeal in the county that didn’t leave a sour taste this week was the news that 16-year-old Southport & Birkdales wicketkeeper Jack Carney had been selected to play for Lancashire’s 2nd XI against Scotland A. The game had rained out.

—

Rainford’s juniors have a new sponsor in the form of the Golden Lion pub, which has supplied new equipment for the U9s as part of a three-year deal.

Pub owner Chris Nevin said: We are a family pub and the cricket club is a family club, literally at the bottom of our garden. It’s a perfect fit.

John Williams, Chairman of Rainford CC, said: We are very grateful to Chris and the Golden Lion for their sponsorship and support.

We have 5 junior teams from U9 to U18 and about 50 enthusiastic young Allstars between the ages of 5 and 8. This will allow us to significantly upgrade our exercise and play equipment to use them all.

—

Formby's match against New Brighton in the ECB's Premier Division, along with their 2nd XI meeting with Southport & Birkdale, have been postponed due to Covid-19.






