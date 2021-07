Vols need a plan with Texas, OU to SEC now official

It is official. The SEC unanimously announced Thursday night to add the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners effective July 1, 2025. Yes, even the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers agreed, and despite our objections on this site, Tennessee football entered. As much as I think this was a mistake, it’s irrelevant. What matters now to the Vols is that they have a forward-thinking plan to ensure they don’t fall behind in the pecking order. They just went from the second-highest winning program in SEC history to fourth. When it comes to other sports, things are going well. UT is about to generate a ton of extra income to keep basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, softball, and everything else at an elite level for a long time to come. That shouldn’t come at the expense of Tennessee football, though. If Danny White and Donde Plowman have a plan to keep the Vols at the forefront, it could be a win-win situation in every way. How they stay ahead is another question, but there are paths they can take. Perhaps the Vols should get ahead of everyone else and take advantage of the obscurity in the NCAA’s compensation rules now as a result of the recent Supreme Court decision to pay their players even more than NIL payments now. That’s one way to jump forward. White seems to understand the idea that the Vols need to go beyond the traditions that made them great. It’s not that they can’t keep it, but they definitely need to put some new flair into the program to keep the national interest in it for recruiting purposes. However, increased SEC revenue alone won’t help Tennessee football if it helps every other SEC team. In fact, it evens the playing field even more, as the Vols individually generate more income than almost any other school. While paying players is the boldest way to lead the way and entering new traditions is the safest, there is a healthy middle ground. White and Josh Heupel have to figure out what that is. Heupel’s fun attacking style alone won’t cut it if you now have so many offensive minds coaching in the competition. Simply put, the competition just got insanely tougher for every team that voted to add Texas and Oklahoma, including the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sure, Texas has struggled in recent years, but their brand is watering down recruiting benefits for everyone, and Oklahoma has been a powerhouse on a consistent basis since 2000. Before we think about anything to stay ahead of the curve, though, the next step for Tennessee Football is to steer the SEC toward establishing a reshuffle format that favors the Vols. White has to play hard on that, because the last thing the UT needs is to get caught on one of the most brutal year lists per year.

