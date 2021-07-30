Krajicek and Sandgren, US last hope in tennis, fall in bronze medal match

RESULTS

The American men’s doubles duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgrenfell into the hands of New Zealand Marcus Danielli and Michael Venus in the men’s doubles match on Friday in Tokyo.

Krajicek and Sandgren held it close in the first set, leading several times before eventually losing a tie-break set. They went down 3-0 to start the second set, but fought back to 4-2 before dropping the last two games.

The bronze is New Zealand’s first Olympic tennis medal since 1912.

The American pair were the country’s last hopes of winning a tennis medal at these Olympics. Tokyo is the first Games in which the United States will not win a tennis medal since the sport’s return to the Olympics in 1988.

Frances TiafuandRajeev Rami, the other US men’s doubles team, lost in the second round. In the women’s doubles for the US,Bethanie Mattek SandsandJessica Pegulawere eliminated in the quarter-finals and the andAlison Riske/Nicole Melicharteam lost in the first round.

Sandgren. who also qualified in singles, lost in the first round.Tommy Paul, the only men’s singles player on the roster to qualify outright, lost in the first round, then Tiafoe andMarcos Gironboth lost in the second round. On the women’s singles side, all three Americans Jennifer Brady, Pegula and Riske lost in the first round.

The mixed doubles team ofRajeev RamiandBethanie Mattek Sands, who both won medals in 2016 with other mixed doubles partners, also lost in the first round.

The US won a gold, silver and bronze medal in tennis at the 2016 Olympics. But this year’s roster was beset by opt-outs, including by the four-time Olympic gold medalistSerena Williams, and then headliner Coco Gauff days before the Games tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw.