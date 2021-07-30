Sports
Canada’s eighth women’s rowing team takes Olympic gold for the first time in 29 years
Canada’s eighth women’s team captured gold on Friday on the final day of Olympic rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, winning the event for the first time in 29 years. It is Canada’s third gold medal at Tokyo 2020.
New Zealand claimed silver and finished ahead of bronze winners China. Canada finished with a time of 5:59.13, while the Kiwis and Chinese clocked 6:00.04 and 6.01.21 respectively.
It’s a moment of redemption for returning Olympians Susanne Grainger, LisaRoman and ChristineRoper, who have now helped lead Canada to Olympic glory, along with coxswain Kristen Kit, Sydney Payne, Madison Mailey, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys and Andrea Proske .
The victory comes a day after Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won bronze in the women’s pair.
WATCH l Canada’s eighth rowing team wins gold:
“It’s amazing. We worked so hard and we trusted each other. We knew we could do it if we put it on the line today and that’s what we did,” said Roman. “It’s great, it’s a great feeling.”
The Canadians took the lead and continued to accelerate outside the pack after a great start, making it clear that the crew was on their way to the podium.
The determined Canadians set an unbeatable pace and their lead continued to grow to 1500 meters.
New Zealand came in second trying to make a late push, while the Chinese crew also got moving and charged seemingly out of nowhere to the bronze position on the final stretch of the 2,000m course.
The US team finished fourth (6:02.78) and failed to make the Olympic podium for the first time since 2000, ending its dominance in the event after three consecutive gold medals. Australia was fifth (6:03.92), followed by Romania in last place with a time of 6:04.06.
WATCH l Canadians celebrate gold on stage:
The Canadians went into the race with an unwavering confidence that was visible the entire time. Roman said the crew knew it was capable of taking control.
Grainger was part of the crew that missed out on the podium with a fifth-place finish at the Rio Olympics, and she felt a difference heading to Tokyo that allowed them to shine.
“Training was different. We put in the work, we believed we could do it and we had those moments like a figure eight to move together and trust the process,” Grainger said. “We just really knew that the sum of all our parts was greater, and we just visualized we could do it.”
It is Canada’s first medal in the event since silver at the 2012 London Olympics.
Tokyo2020 chef de missionMarnie McBean and the late Kathleen Heddle helped Canada to its only other Olympic gold eighth in the women’s at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the crew’s first time reaching the Olympic podium.
The Canadian crew enjoyed continued Olympic success with silver in 1996 and bronze in 2000.
WATCH ICBC Sports’ The Olympians Play On The Eight Women’s Rowing:
