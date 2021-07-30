Overly dependent on one or two batters’: VVS Laxman points out an area Kohli and Shastri ‘need to tackle’ | Cricket





The Indian test team will play a test series of five matches against England, which starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India will try to put the disappointment of losing the World Test Championship final behind them as they face a formidable match in England. India does not have an impressive record in England as they have lost their last three-Test series against the hosts. However, Virat Kohli and Co will aim to beat England and start their WTC 2 campaign on a positive note. READ | IND vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham test positive for Covid-19 – Report Ahead of the start of the five-game Test series, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman spoke about an area of ​​the game Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will try to address. I believe the general mentality of the Indian team has changed. With the win in Australia in 2020, the way they beat Australia in Brisbane and win the series that way, despite not having many first-choice players available, shows that there is a lot of depth and character in this team. I think the fast bowling unit has become very formidable, and they are very confident in the way they have performed around the world. One thing that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli need to address is – the match winning performance of their batsmen. They are too dependent on one or two batters in overseas conditions, especially in conditions like England. If you want to beat England in a series of five tests, you want a collective performance from your batting unit. You can’t expect one or two batsmen to perform, and then you expect to win the series. And that’s something Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli want to talk about, Laxman said on the Star Sports show Game Plan. READ | Enjoyed this experience, but didn’t think too far ahead: Rahul Dravid comments on a permanent job as a coach at Team India Laxman also said India’s tour of England could be a defining series for key players like Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. For me, Pujara, Rahane, all the batsmen in this Indian batting lineup are experienced and good quality. Everyone will have a different formula and everyone will have a different approach to scoring runs. There is an approach that Virat Kohli has that he has consistently maintained throughout his career – then there is an approach that Pujara has shown, and Rahane has shown, or Rohit shows Sharma as an opener. So I think it’s important that the team management support each player to show confidence in their approach. India will face England in the first Test on August 4 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham.

