Who are receivers, tight ends?





It’s no secret thatAlabama footballhas produced some of the best receivers in college football in recent years. With four first-round picks in the past two years, it will be hard to hold on even for Alabama. Will this group of receivers be able to play at the high level of recent Crimson Tide receivers? Here’s a look at Alabama receivers and tight ends heading into this season’s workouts, starting Friday, August 6. Alabama recipients Left starters:DeVonta Smith (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles), Jaylen Waddle (drafted by the Miami Dolphins) Returnees:Javon Baker (sophomore), Slade Bolden (junior red shirt), Bret Bolin (junior red shirt), Traeshon Holden (sophomore), Thaiu Jones-Bell (sophomore), Grant Krieger (junior), John Metchie III (junior), CJ Williams ( sophomore), Shatarius Williams (sophomore), Sam Willoughby (sophomore) ALABAMA QB EXAMPLE:Bryce Young leads QB room; competition for reserve ALABAMA FOOTBALL EVENT SCHEDULE:Alabama football chooses Tennessee for homecoming Additions:Jacoby Boykins (freshman), Ja’Corey Brooks (freshman), Greg Carroll Jr. (sophomore), JoJo Earle (freshman), Agiye Hall (freshman), Christian Leary (freshman), DJ Rias (sophomore), Jameson Williams (junior) Analysis:The receiver’s position may have the most question marks heading into the season of any position group. Losing two picks in the first round on the position has that effect. Waddling left Metchie missing time to gain even more experience in his second season, and Metchie now gets the chance to be the No. 1 receiver in a foul that will feature many new faces from a year ago. Who will join him in the lineup remains to be seen. Alabama may choose to go over the youth with experience early on, especially since it breaks into a young quarterback. Watch early to see how the Crimson Tide uses Jameson Williams. Saban and Metchie raved about him at SEC Media Days, talking about the juice and speed of Ohio state transfer. Alabama Tight Ends Departed starter:Miller Forristall (unwritten, Tennessee Titans) Returnees:Jahleel Billingsley (junior), Melvin Billingsley (senior), Robert Ellis (sophomore), Richard Hunt (red shirt sophomore), Cameron Latu (red shirt junior), Charlie Skehan (sophomore), Major Tennison (red shirt senior) Additions:Caden Clark (freshman), Robbie Ouzts (freshman), Adam Thorsland (freshman) Analysis:Jahleel Billingsley could be lining up for a breakout year at the end of the season, teaming up with new Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien. spring play with a 59-yard touchdown. Tennison returns as the oldest member of the group.

