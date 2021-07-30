Pickleball is a seacoast craze





By Kathleen D. Bailey

HAMPTON Pickleball may have a crazy name, but it wins a serious following on the seacoast, especially among seniors. Hampton, North Hampton, Exeter, Stratham and Newmarket are just some of the cities that now offer one of the fastest growing sports in America. According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball attendance grew 21.3% in the past year. They credited that to Americans looking for new ways to stay active during the pandemic and that it’s a sport anyone can play. Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and regular tennis, according to Beth Dupell, the office assistant and pickleball coordinator for Hampton Recreation. Two (single) or four (double) players use wooden paddles to propel a ball similar to a Wiffle ball over a net. Exeter Tournament:Portsmouth’s Midtown Pickleball Club impresses Dupell said she has a contingent of retirees who play at the Tuck Field courts on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. She also offers an evening group that she has just started for all ages of adults. Pickleball, she said, is more about strategy than athleticism. “To me,” she said, “it’s like ping pong, but outside.” Origin of pickle According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport was invented in 1965 by Washington State Congressman Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum. As the legend goes, they made the game because Pritchards kids had nothing to do. The family home had an old badminton court but no rackets or birdy, so they improvised with ping-pong paddles and a plastic ball. They made up rules while they were at it. It’s the rules, Dupell said, that make the game accessible to different ages and abilities. For example, the serve is underhand and the ball must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed. “You serve underhand, like badminton,” she said. “The track is similar to a tennis court, but is shorter and narrower. That’s why the sport is so accessible: there is much less running, there is less space to cover.” A non-volley zone bounded within 7 feet on either side of the net is called the kitchen. A dinkshot skillfully drops the ball into this zone. If a ball bounces in the kitchen, a player can step into the zone to hit it back over the net. The kitchen rule makes people stand by the net and hit the ball down. Games are normally played to 11 points, winning by 2. Dupell said she’s not sure how pickle got its name. There are stories that the game was named after Pritchard’s dog Pickles. Joan Prichard has said it got its name because the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where rowers were chosen from the remains of other boats. On the field, active and yet social On a hot summer day, more than two dozen people were pickleball in Tuck Field. Beverly Walker has spent eight or nine years in Hampton and lives full-time in Florida, where she first got involved with the sport. She plays in Florida four days a week and is a member of the Pickleball Association. “It keeps you active,” she said of why she plays. “It’s very social. She added, “I wanted to be more active than just walking and Pilates.” She also said it’s a social sport where people help each other, they help the newbies.” Kathy Essoian is also a snowbird and one of three women, along with Christina Hanges and Shirley Sylvester, who started the program in Hampton. They successfully pushed to upgrade the courts when they discovered that the city had two regulated courts, but players had to bring their own nets. “The selectmen always said, ‘Here come the girls again. Here come the pickleball girls,'” she said with a laugh. It was worth it, Essoian said. “The game is easy to play, good for seniors and gives us the opportunity to interact with each other,” she said. Pickleball on the seacoast The American Pickleball Association lists 8,000 places to play, including Dearborn Park in North Hampton and the YMCA in Exeter. Dupell said she is working on getting the Hampton courses certified by the USA Pickleball Association. Exeter Recreation Director Greg Bisson and his staff saw the popularity of pickles coming. He said that a few years ago they striped the town’s tennis courts with pickleball markings. Although there was a small group playing informally, Bisson said they had just started an official program and it was getting off the ground. “We have six courts, with 30 to 40 people per session,” he said. His morning sessions are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and he offers a Wednesday evening session. While some of its players are “older active adults,” younger adults also pick up a paddle, he said. Newmarket also just added a new court and plans to offer programs are coming in the fall. Aimee Gigandet said seeing some of her “active adults” take up pickleball in other cities prompted her to bring the sport to Newmarket. She said the situation in Newmarket was different from other towns where they simply converted an old tennis court into a pickleball court. With the Great Bay Athletic Club within city limits and serving residents, the Rec didn’t have old tennis courts, she said. So she converted a basketball court and lined it for pickleball. The track is used during the week for the summer program Rec, but avid pickleball fans can also use it on weekends, according to Gigandet. “They’ll have to bring their own nets,” she warned. But Gigandet will have a program by the fall, she added, starting with the open court hearing. “We’ll see how it goes,” she said. Joan Gough calls herself Stratham’s pickleball ambassador. She said the game made its city debut in 2020, during the height of COVID. It was something adults could do outside and not wear masks. Her first introduction to the sport was through a snowbird sister-in-law. She started out playing at Dearborn Park in North Hampton, but when she heard that Stratham has two pickleball courts, she approached Stratham Rec for a program. She now coordinates the program for Rec and said the games attract up to 40 people of various ages, although the majority are older active adults. The department had two pickleball clinics last May and June, hosted by pickleball pro Ken Henderson, and she hopes to have another clinic in August. “I believe what keeps people coming: new friendships are formed, being outdoors, exercising and having fun,” Gough said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/news/2021/07/30/pickleball-all-the-rage-seacoast-ping-pong-mashed-with-tennis-nh-me/5388648001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos