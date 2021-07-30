Olympic Odds Today July 30 Picks for Cycling BMX, Swimming and Table Tennis Medal Events







Connor Fields of the United States, center, leads with Anthony Dean of Australia above, Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes of Colombia, 2nd right, and Giacomo Fantoni of Italy, right, next, in the Men’s BMX Racing Quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics of 2020, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) The Tokyo Olympics continue on Friday, July 30, with more medals up for grabs

American Connor Fields goes for gold in Men’s Cycling BMX event

Read below for odds, analysis and best bets Team USA extended its lead in the overall medal standings to seven on Thursday, but trail Japan and China in the gold medals category. Connor Fields is a contender on Friday (July 30) to help close that gap as he goes for gold in the Men’s Cycling BMX event. Fields is the defending Olympic champion and has the shortest chance of winning gold again this year. Men’s Cycling BMX Opportunities Athlete Chances Connor Fields (US) +300 Joris Daudet (FRA) +400 Sylvain Andre (FRA) +450 Niek Kimmann (NED) +450 Twan van Gendt (NED) +750 David Graf (SUI) +1600 Kye Whyte (GBR) +2500 Romain Mahieu (FRA) +2800 Joris Harmsen (NED) +3000 Corben Sharrah (US) +3000 Opportunities starting July 29 at DraftKings. After his gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, Fields has earned the title of America’s number one BMX pro in three of the past four years. He has competed in 134 career events, 102 podium finishes and 39 wins. If you’re looking for a longshot to come back to, Niek Kimmann from the Netherlands might be worth a bet. He won the most recent European Championships, but still takes a back seat to Fields for me. Choose: Connor Fields (+300) DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for Olympics – bet $1, win $100 when USA wins a medal Individual medley 200 meters men Athlete Chances Michael Andrew (US) -115 Wang Shun (CHN) +250 Duncan Scott (GBR) +275 Daiya Seto (JPN) +800 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) +1400 Kosuke Hagino (JPN) +1800 Michael Andrew will try to continue the US dominance in the group on Friday as he goes for gold in the 200m individual medley. The controversial swimmer has the least chance of winning the title, just ahead of China’s Wang Shun, who defeated him in their semifinals. “Dad is my coach, my mom is my agent, my sister is my biggest supporter, we always surf and hang out together and I wouldn’t be here if we weren’t for the family unit.” – @SwimmerMichael #LA28 #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/UYEB4so236 — LA28 (@LA28) July 27, 2021 Andrew is known for his unconventional training methods (he doesn’t lift weights or swim more than two practice laps at a time), but it’s hard to argue with his talent. He holds more youth records than Michael Phelps and has been swimming professionally since he was 14. Andrew is usually the best in this event for the first three quarters of the race, but his ability to close is one thing you could nitpick. He was caught from behind by Shun in the semi-finals and the Chinese swimmer could be a better bet given his more favorable price. Choose: Wang Shun (+250) Odds for men’s table tennis tafeltennis Athlete Chances Zhendong Fan (CHN) -205 Long Mon (CHN) +170 China is guaranteed another gold medal in men’s table tennis as a few of their players compete for gold. Long Ma, the reigning Olympic champion, is a significant underdog to compatriot Zhendong Fan, who comes in as the top-ranked player in the International Table Tennis Federation’s rankings. Fan won three consecutive World Cups, beating Ma in the 2020 final. He also won seven World Tour titles and went unbeaten in the Chinese Olympic scrimmage in May. Ma, meanwhile, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, the reigning world champion and widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. What a great game of table tennis it was between the Chinese Ma Long and the German Dimitrij Ovtcharov! The German pushed the legendary player to his limits, but the ‘Dragon’ returned victorious!#Toyko2020 #Table tennis — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 29, 2021 The 32-year-old, who holds a record 28 World Tour titles, survived an epic semi-final against Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov and has the experience to upset the young phenom. Grab the bargain price and bet on the game’s greatest legend to take home another gold. Choose: Long Ma (+170)

