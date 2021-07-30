Cricket: Shikhar Dhawan says ‘it was a difficult situation’ as Sri Lanka records first bilateral series win over India since 2008 – Sports News





Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India’s tour to Sri Lanka, praised the team’s “great” attitude despite losing the T20I series 2-1 to the Lankans. In the post-match presentation, Dhawan, who scored the opening goal for a golden duck, said he is “proud” of the boys for showing “great character” in the last two games. With a comfortable win in Colombo on July 29 (Thurs), Sri Lanka recorded their first bilateral win over India in 13 years in various formats, as in 2008, Sri Lanka had defeated India 2-1 at home in a three-Test series. defeated. The Lankans have taken their first win in the T20I series since 2019. Earlier, India kicked off the series with a win after beating Sri Lanka by 38 runs. However, India had to make changes to their playing XI after Krunal Pandya’s positive COVID-19 test resulted in eight players being unavailable for selection for the rest of the series as they isolate themselves. The second game was also postponed by a day. ALSO READ | Wanindu Hasaranga sends Sri Lanka to victory in T20 series over India Sri Lanka had the advantage and tied the series by winning the second low scoring thriller. They kept up the momentum and won the three-game series 2-1 after India’s batting order collapsed, yielding a low goal of 82 runs. Dhawan said: “It was a difficult situation for us. As a team we decided to stay and play these games. Also really proud of the guys. They showed great character in the last two games. Their attitude was great.” “We also wanted to win, in every game you learn. It was an off day for our hitting unit. We lost too many wickets, SL bowled well. If you lose early wickets you get a lot of pressure, glad we have the 80s achieved, that’s all we did today,” he added. In the series-winning match, Wanindu Hasaranga (14 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23 not out) chased the total of 82 with 33 balls left after Indian Rahul Chahar rejected the opening pair of Avishka Fernando (12) and Minod Bhanuka. (18). For India, Ruturaj Gaikwad (14), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) and Kuldeep Yadav (23 not out) contributed with the bat as they were capped at 81-8, registering their third lowest total in T20 internationals.

