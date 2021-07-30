5 charts from Deloitte’s 2021 Football Finance Annual Review

Global professional services firm Deloitte has released the 2021 edition of its Annual Review of Football Finance report, an annual in-depth report on the finances of Europe’s top football leagues. An overview of the main findings of the reports.

The European football market shrank by 13% in 2019/20, while total revenues fell by 3.7 billion to 25.2 billion. This is the first drop in revenues since the impact of the global financial crisis was felt in 2008/09.

Each of Europe’s leagues has been hit by the Covid-19-induced football crisis. However, the financial impact on each league, both in the short and medium term, has been varied as each league has made its own way through the crisis. These paths have been driven by different reactions in terms of resumption of matches, discounts to broadcasters, negotiations with commercial partners and financial measures to support clubs.

The big five

An overview of the financial performance of Europe’s big five leagues:

England: Premier League club revenues fell by over half a billion pounds (£648 million, 13%) to £4.5 billion in 2019/20. This was the first total revenue drop in Premier League history and the lowest total revenue level since 2015/16, with the financial impact of Covid-19 being felt by all clubs, from title contenders to relegation contenders.

Premier League clubs’ earnings are expected to recover strongly over the next two seasons:

Germany: The Bundesliga was the first major European sports league to resume games after the pandemic-forced hiatus in March 2020, and the only major five league to complete the season within the 2019/20 fiscal year. As such, total sales fell only 4% (137 million) to 3.2 billion.

Spain: Total revenues of the 20 La Liga clubs fell by 8% (261 million) to 3.1 billion in the 2019/20 season.

ItalySerie A clubs’ combined revenues fell 18% (443 million) to 2.1 billion in 2019/20 as Italy became the first focal point for Covid-19 in Europe, halting competitive football matches as early as March 9, 2020 .

FranceLigue 1 clubs’ total revenues fell 16% (304 million) to 1.6 billion in 2019/20, more than 450 million behind Serie A as Ligue 1 became the only top European league to cancel the season in response on the pandemic.

While total revenues of the big five leagues fell 11% to 15.1 billion in 2019/20, total labor costs remained flat. This had a dramatic impact in the short term as total club wages/income ratios for the Premier League and Ligue 1 hit record levels, and the other three big five leagues hit their highest levels since the turn of the century.

other competitions

The Russian Premier League is the sixth richest football league in Europe, with a total turnover of 877 million, followed by Turkey, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Scotland.

An overview of the revenues of non-big five European football leagues:

Reflecting on the findings of the reports, Dan Jones, partner at Deloitte, said: The impact of Covid-19 is being felt across the football ecosystem and has the potential to exacerbate financial polarization in European football.

Commenting on the European Super League, which surprised many, and other club initiatives to bypass UEFA or local associations, Jones said: What has become clear over the past year is that a concerted, coordinated approach to discussions of financial instability provides the best platform for meaningful change.

Important note about the data

It should be borne in mind that this edition of the Deloittes report only reflects the financial impact of the first three to four months of Covid-19, with clubs generating match day revenue for most of the season. Next edition’s reports will reveal the full financial impact of Covid-19, taking into account the impact of empty stadiums over the vast majority of the 2020/21 season and the re-evaluation of commercial partnerships.

The next edition of the Deloittes Annual Review of Football Finance report will be released months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.