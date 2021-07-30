Khachanov through to gold medal match in Olympic tennis

TOKYO (AP) There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost on Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to German Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic sought to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to win the Golden Slam in 1988.

He won 20 Grand Slams, Zverev said. So you can’t have everything.

Zverev’s opponent in the gold medal match is Karen Khachanov. The Russian defeated Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic, who had not lost since being defeated by Rafael Nadal in the Italian Open final 2 months ago, will face Carreno Busta for the bronze.

On a damp and muggy evening at Ariake Tennis Park, Djokovic made a series of unusual errors after a strong start as 1.98m Zverev started winning free points with his big serve.

When Zverev hit a backhand winner along the line that Djokovic didn’t move to close it, Djokovic walked over to the net where he was hugged by Zverev. Djokovic responded by resting his head on Zverev’s shoulder as the pair exchanged a few words.

I told him he is the best of all time, Zverev said. I know he chased history, he chased (the) Golden Slam. … Were very close. … So of course I’m glad I won, but in the end I also know (how) he feels.

Djokovic’s only Olympic medal was bronze in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games, his first. He still managed to win gold at the Tokyo Games in the mixed doubles.

Djokovic had to return to the field almost immediately to play with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semi-finals against Russian duo Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

It is the third consecutive day that Djokovic has played two games.

Viktor Troicki, the coach of the Serbian Olympic team, told the Associated Press on Thursday that the entire team was up against Djokovic and playing mixed doubles because they didn’t want the event to tire him with so much at stake in singles.

Without Djokovic, the gold medal match in singles lacks star power. Zverev’s best career result was reaching the final of last year’s US Open, while the 25th-ranked Khachanov has a quarter-final at Wimbledon and is now in the biggest final of his career.

Zverev called it perhaps the proudest moment of my career to date.

Because I don’t just play for myself, I don’t just play for my parents, for my brother, for my family,” he added. “But I also play for everyone, all the (German) athletes back here at the base and everyone looking back at home.”

Later, there is an all-Croatian gold medal match in the men’s doubles with the top-seeded pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.

The first medal of the tennis competition went to the New Zealand team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, who took bronze in the men’s doubles by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Daniell and Venus became the first New Zealand players to medal in tennis since 1912, when Anthony Wilding took bronze in singles while representing Australasia. Wilding, New Zealand’s only Grand Slam singles champion with six titles, was killed in action during World War I in 1915 at the age of 31.

