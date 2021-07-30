Sports
Khachanov through to gold medal match in Olympic tennis
TOKYO (AP) There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.
The top-ranked Serb lost on Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to German Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic sought to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the collection.
Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to win the Golden Slam in 1988.
He won 20 Grand Slams, Zverev said. So you can’t have everything.
Zverev’s opponent in the gold medal match is Karen Khachanov. The Russian defeated Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.
Djokovic, who had not lost since being defeated by Rafael Nadal in the Italian Open final 2 months ago, will face Carreno Busta for the bronze.
On a damp and muggy evening at Ariake Tennis Park, Djokovic made a series of unusual errors after a strong start as 1.98m Zverev started winning free points with his big serve.
When Zverev hit a backhand winner along the line that Djokovic didn’t move to close it, Djokovic walked over to the net where he was hugged by Zverev. Djokovic responded by resting his head on Zverev’s shoulder as the pair exchanged a few words.
I told him he is the best of all time, Zverev said. I know he chased history, he chased (the) Golden Slam. … Were very close. … So of course I’m glad I won, but in the end I also know (how) he feels.
Djokovic’s only Olympic medal was bronze in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games, his first. He still managed to win gold at the Tokyo Games in the mixed doubles.
Djokovic had to return to the field almost immediately to play with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semi-finals against Russian duo Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.
It is the third consecutive day that Djokovic has played two games.
Viktor Troicki, the coach of the Serbian Olympic team, told the Associated Press on Thursday that the entire team was up against Djokovic and playing mixed doubles because they didn’t want the event to tire him with so much at stake in singles.
Without Djokovic, the gold medal match in singles lacks star power. Zverev’s best career result was reaching the final of last year’s US Open, while the 25th-ranked Khachanov has a quarter-final at Wimbledon and is now in the biggest final of his career.
Zverev called it perhaps the proudest moment of my career to date.
Because I don’t just play for myself, I don’t just play for my parents, for my brother, for my family,” he added. “But I also play for everyone, all the (German) athletes back here at the base and everyone looking back at home.”
Later, there is an all-Croatian gold medal match in the men’s doubles with the top-seeded pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.
The first medal of the tennis competition went to the New Zealand team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, who took bronze in the men’s doubles by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Daniell and Venus became the first New Zealand players to medal in tennis since 1912, when Anthony Wilding took bronze in singles while representing Australasia. Wilding, New Zealand’s only Grand Slam singles champion with six titles, was killed in action during World War I in 1915 at the age of 31.
____
Associated Press reporter Syd Fryer contributed to this report.
____
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
____
Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/bronx/ap-top-news/2021/07/30/khachanov-advances-to-gold-medal-match-in-olympic-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]