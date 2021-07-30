Rani Rampal’s inspiring journey from broken hockey sticks to the Tokyo Olympics

Rani Rampal is the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team.

India women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal is determined to repay her coach and family for their support with a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Rani Rampal’s journey from a kid who couldn’t afford a hockey stick to the youngest player on the women’s national hockey team to compete in the 2010 World Cup (she qualified when she was just 15) is nothing short of inspiring. The 26-year-old opened up about her journey in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

“I wanted an escape from my life; from the electricity shortages, to the mosquitoes buzzing in our ears when we slept, from barely two square meals to seeing our house flooded when it rained,” she said.

Rani Rampal’s mother worked as a maid, her father was a cart puller. There was a hockey academy near their house and Rani would spend hours watching the teams and longing to join them. Her father, who made about 80 rupees a day, couldn’t afford to buy her a hockey stick, she recalls.

“Every day I asked the coach to teach me too. He would reject me because I was malnourished,” Rani said.

Undeterred, she found a broken hockey stick and started practicing on her own. Finally, after much persuasion, the coach decided to give her a try – but things didn’t go smoothly from there.

At the academy, all children were expected to bring 500 ml of milk every day. “My family could only afford 200 ml of milk; without telling anyone, I mixed the milk with water and drank it because I wanted to play,” Rani told Humans of Bombay.

In addition, everyone was expected to start training early in the morning. With no clock at home, her mother stayed up and looked at the sky to see if it was the right time to wake Rani.

But the hockey star also found support from her coach, not just from her family. “He would buy me hockey equipment and shoes. He even allowed me to live with his family and take care of my nutritional needs. I would train hard and not miss a single day of training,” recalled Rani Rampal.

After earning her first salary – Rs 500 on winning a tournament – ​​Rani gave the money to her father. “He had never held so much money in his hands. I promised my family, ‘One day we will have our own house’; I have done everything I can to work towards that.”

After several state championships, Rani Rampal got the national calling when she was 15. “With the support of my family, I focused on doing my best for India and eventually became the captain of the Indian hockey team!” she said.

Four years ago, Rani was able to keep the promise she made to her family – she bought them a house. “We cried together and held each other tight! And I’m not done yet; this year I’m determined to repay them and Coach with something they’ve always dreamed of: a gold medal from Tokyo,” she concluded.

Rani Rampal’s inspirational journey from broken hockey sticks to the Tokyo Olympics has struck a chord with social media users. While her post has racked up thousands of ‘likes’, the comments section has been inundated with people congratulating and complimenting the athlete.

“I got tears in my eyes. This woman from Madagascar is going to support the Indian hockey team!” wrote one Facebook user.

“As a hockey player I salute you. Your determination and courage in the face of so much adversity is encouraging. I’m glad you are an inspiration,” said another.

Click for more trending news