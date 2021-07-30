Table Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Live Stream Free – Auto Impero srl

Move over anime, J-pop and arcade games as the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are upon us! Novak Djokovic will face Kei Nishikori in the men’s tennis quarterfinals on Thursday, July 29 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. Follow our guide below to get general streaming coverage of Tokyo 2020. British viewers can do thatwatch the Olympics for free onBBC iPlayer.Read on to find out how to get a free live stream of the Tokyo Olympics anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV online

Friday highlights:Mixed 4x400m relay at 6am ET / 11am BST. Men’s 10,000m Finals at 6 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST.

If you live in the UK and want the best possible coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, try Eurosport via the Discovery+ streaming service for 6.99 per month or 29.99 per year. Discovery has the rights to almost every event and in-depth shows featuring former top Polympians Sir Bradley Wiggins and Greg Rutherford MBE.

New Discovery+ users get a 3-day free trial. You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 7-day trial with Eurosport. After the trial period ends, you can subscribe to the usual 6.99 per month.

The BBC is another good option. BBC One and BBC Two broadcast over 350 hours of action live from Tokyo, while a live stream available on BBC iPlayer means fans can watch all the must-have moments online (up to 24 hours a day). It’s all free provided you have a TV license.

As well as daily event coverage, JJ Chalmers hosts from midnight to 5am followed by Dan Walker and Sam Quek who together host a special edition of BBC Breakfast from 5am to 9am featuring the best nighttime action. Olympics Extra, a daily in-depth show with highlights on BBC Two at 9pm, repeats the key moments of the day.

Watch a live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for Tokyo 2020. Don’t have cable? You can watch the games online with the Sling T cable replacement service. Choose the Blue package, which includes NBC Sports Network, and get the first month for just $10. After that, it’s $35 a month, but no contract. Cancel at any time.

Peacock TV, NBC’s streaming platform, is another good option for cord cutters. Coverage is limited and some events are streamed the day after due to rights issues, but it’s a great way to watch the gold men’s basketball game.

Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (or $9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids’ content, and other live sports. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Watch a live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in Australia

With Tokyo in (almost) the same time zone as Australia, Channel 7 has gone big and secured the rights to a truckload of Olympic action. The stations have 45 dedicated Olympic channels, including up to 16 live streams on the 7Plus streaming platform.

Olympic sprinter Matt Shirvington and Edwina Bartholomew will host the afternoon show, while Hamish McLachlan and Abbey Gelmi will feature primetime highlights each evening at 6pm AEST.

Sally Fitzgibbon is the all-time favorite to take gold in the surf final on Wednesday, July 28.

Watch a live stream of the Tokyo Olympics in Canada

The rights to stream the Tokyo Olympics are shared between Sportsnet, TSN and CBC. Already a subscriber? Log in with your password and you should be good to go.

CBC has the rights to the Olympic Games in Canada until 2024. You can watch a free stream of many events on the CBC.ca website and through the CBC Olympics app.

You can also sign up to Sportsnet Now for CAD$20 per month and TSN for CAD$5 per day or CAD$20 per month. That should have you covered for most Olympic events.

Can I watch the Olympics in 4K in the UK?

British sports fans with Sky Qcan watch 200 hours of Olympic action in 4K HDR. It’s all on the dedicated Eurosport 4K channel, which can be accessed via the red button on the remote. Check out today’s best Sky TV deals.

If you have Sky Q but don’t have an Ultra HD subscription, you can sign up for a three-month trial through the Sky VIP app. Sky will also feature more than 100 live Premier League games in 4K HDR this year, starting with Brentfordvs Arsenal on August 13.

The BBC won’t show any of the Olympics in 4K, only HD

Can I watch the Olympics in 4K in the US?

In the US, Comcast Xfinity X1 customers can access expanded Olympics in Dolby Vision HDR, accompanied by Dolby Atmossound. The live 4K broadcasts will be available in 38 markets (here’s the full list of NBCs).

US viewers can also watch gymnastics, track and field, swimming, diving and beach volleyball in 4K on the Olympic Channel. The International Olympic Committee’s own 24/7 TV channel, available on AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DISH, fuboTV, Verizon Fios and YouTube TV.