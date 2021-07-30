NBA free agency 2021 – The players, teams and decisions that matter most this offseason

With the 2021 NBA draft in the books, it’s time to shift focus to the free-agency frenzy, where a myriad of storylines will dominate in the coming weeks.

Have the Los Angeles Lakers made the right move by swinging a blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook over the reported potential deal for Sacramento Kings sniper Buddy Hield? Will the Philadelphia 76ers accept a deal for Ben Simmons or go into next season with the All-Star still on the roster?

And which off-season decision could have the most impact on the path to the 2022 NBA title?

Our NBA insiders answer the biggest questions and make their boldest predictions as we head into the free-agency season, which officially kicks off Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

1. Which team could make the most dramatic turn this off-season – for better or for worse?

Tim Bontemps: The most open secret in the NBA this off-season is that the New Orleans Pelicans are desperate to improve and convince Zion Williamson that he would like to be with the franchise long-term before offering him a full maximum contract extension next summer. Armed with a ton of draft picks and, after the center barter with Memphis earlier this week, plenty of cap space, the Pelicans should be busy for the next 10 days.

Nick Friedel: The Golden State Warriors. It may not be a huge move, but they could be packing their future assets, including James Wiseman’s No. 2 overall pick for 2020, to go all-in this season ahead of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the returning Klay Thompson, who will has not done. played since the 2019 final after sustaining an ACL tear to his left knee.

Andrew Lopez: The Washington Wizards sought to commit to building a future around Bradley Beal by opening potential cap space with the Westbrook trade in 2022-23. But what if that doesn’t work? The rumor mill around Beal will continue to spin, and if this new move goes south, drama could ensue.

Tim MacMahon: Portland is in the most precarious situation due to star Damian Lillard’s discontent. Will the Trail Blazers have to take a big hit to convince Lillard that they can really compete? See how James Harden fared in Houston after the Westbrook trade for a warning about how wrong that route could be. When Portland reluctantly puts Lillard on the trading bloc, it’s time for a teardown.

Kevin Pelton: I think the Dallas Mavericks are ready to jump into the higher echelons of the West if they can upgrade with over $20 million in potential cap space. Free-agent guard Kyle Lowry would provide an ideal short-term boost to a team that could use a second playmaker to keep Luka Doncic fresh for the end of games.

Russell Westbrook is going to LA. Was this the right move for the Lakers? Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

2. Fact or fiction: The deal the Lakers made is better than the deal they didn’t.

fur temps: Fiction. Some may not understand how Hield could be considered a better warrior than Westbrook, but I’m here to tell you he would have been. The Lakers have been a team with a serious lack of 3-point shooting over the past two seasons. One of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters, Hield would have been perfect as a catch-and-shoot player alongside LeBron James. Instead, the Lakers trade for Westbrook, who needs the ball in his hands and is one of the NBA’s worst jump shooters. It’s hard to imagine a worse fit next to James from a stylistic standpoint among star players than Westbrook. This feels like a classic case of chasing the big name over building the best team. If that had been the priority, getting Hield would have been the much better move.

MacMahon: Fiction. Adding a former MVP is much more exciting, but Hield would be a better fit. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, which would immediately fill the Lakers’ greatest need. Westbrook is one of the worst three-point shooters in the league, which is why teams dare to shoot him, sinking far from him when he’s not in control of the ball. Westbrook is still capable of wreaking havoc and hitting triple-doubles, but he needs to be the primary ball handler to be himself. How does that make sense as a teammate of James?

Pelton: Fiction. I didn’t like the idea of ​​giving up a first round for Hield, but the match with the Lakers made sense given his age and their need for outdoor shots. Hield was also more likely to maintain or even add trade value as his salary dropped over the course of his contract. That is not the case at Westbrook.

Lopez: Fiction: I really liked the potential Hield deal because of the shooting it would bring for the Lakers. Westbrook is a career 30.3% shooter of 3-point range (second worst of all time for players with at least 2,000 such attempts). Also, the Lakers will have tied more than $120 million in just three players – Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis. The Hield deal would have given them a little more leeway under the cap.

Friedel: Fact. I absolutely believe that Westbrook will make it work in Los Angeles. Playing at home always means something more for everyone, especially for stars. Westbrook will do everything in its power to make LeBron & Co.

3. Fact or Fiction: Ben Simmons will be a 76er on opening night.

Pelton: More fact than fiction. I’m sure Daryl Morey, the president of Sixers basketball operations, has read “Moneyball,” in which Billy Beane outlines his five rules of trade. Rule #2: “The day you say, ‘I have to do something,’ you’re in trouble. Because you’re going to make a bad deal.” So I don’t think Morey will deal Simmons just to deal him. It will hold out for maximum value, which may not be available this summer.

fur temps: Fact, but not for lack of trying. I’m just not sure where the offer will come from for Morey to leave Simmons this summer. If there’s anything we’ve learned about Morey over his ten-plus years in the NBA, it’s that he’s not afraid to handle tough situations and maximize value. So don’t expect him to trade Simmons for less than he thinks he’s worth. Right now it’s hard to see anyone make a big push to pay a bounty for Simmons after the way he performed in the playoffs.

Lopez: Fiction: For a while I thought this was going to be a Harden-esque situation, with Simmons playing in Philadelphia for the first few weeks, but it looks like the Simmons-Philadelphia marriage can’t take it anymore. Morey will continue to look for the best possible trading package and someone will bite – albeit perhaps closer to the start of the season than during the off-season.

MacMahon: Fiction. Both sides see the need for a fresh start, so it’s in no one’s best interest for the divorce proceedings to drag on into the regular season. At some point, Morey will have to waive his request for a “Harden-esque” return – which is clearly asking too much, given that the Sixers eagerly offered Simmons as part of a pack for Harden before his value dropped due to his poor play. -off performance.

Friedel: Fiction. It feels like Simmons sealed his fate in Philadelphia after making that pass under the basket. It would be hard to get him back knowing how low his confidence is right now. He needs a change of scenery.

If Chris Paul chooses to test the market, his decision could change the championship outlook for many contenders. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

4. Which free agency/trade decision will have the greatest impact on the 2022 NBA title race?

Lopez: Remember when I said the potential Hield deal was the better deal than the Westbrook deal? Well, the Westbrook version will still have major implications for the title race. Even if Westbrook’s shooting doesn’t help the Lakers, his playmaking will. In three of the past four seasons, Westbrook led the NBA in points per assisted game, with the only season not leading the league, the year he spent with Harden in Houston. Westbrook will help ease the pressure on James’ game-making duties. While some shooting would have helped more, a motivated Westbrook will help cement the Lakers as the favorites in the Western Conference.

fur temps: I’m tempted to say the Westbrook trade as it seems inevitable that it will cost the Lakers in their chances of a new title, but I’ll say whatever happens to both Lillard and Beal. If either team changes teams in the coming months, that would be the kind of move that could completely shake up the league, like the deals with Jrue Holiday and Harden did last season. And if not, the fate of both hangs over the competition until the 2022 trading deadline.

Pelton: Chris Paul’s decision on his player option. We’re assuming that Paul will be back with the Phoenix Suns, but if that changes, he could not only create a new contender elsewhere, but also take Phoenix out of the mix to return to the NBA Finals.

Friedel: Where does Lillard land? If he is really ready to leave Portland this year, it will have a big impact on the league. I always thought the Knicks would be a great landing spot for Lillard, and he could make an interesting combination with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

MacMahon: It could be Lowry, if he chooses to go to the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers. Any of those three teams could be serious contenders if they make Lowry’s game, shoot, defend and add leadership. But it’s likely the New Orleans Pelicans will make Lowry the largest bid. Will he prioritize maximizing his last major contract or put himself in a position to compete for another ring?

5. Your only bold prediction for the free agency and trading season is…

fur temps: A former Lakers launch pad — Lonzo Ball — gets more guaranteed money than the 2020-21 Lakers launch pad — Dennis Schroder — in free agency.

Pelton: We’ll look back at the contract Ball signs as a restricted free agent as the best value of any contract over $10 million per season. While Ball isn’t exactly a point guard, the track record of players of his kind outsmarting their second contract is strong, and Ball is young enough to keep improving well into a new deal.

Friedel: The Knicks will find a way to get the star they need to pair with 2021 Most Improved Player Julius Randle.

Lopez: Contracts that are considered untradeable no longer seem so untradeable. The albatross contract signed by Russell Westbrook has moved in each of the past three outdoor seasons. So if we go bold, let’s say Houston might be able to find someone to take over John Wall’s contract, or Oklahoma City might take Kemba Walker elsewhere too.

MacMahon: Thunder GM Sam Presti will figure out a way — even after swinging a draft night deal to add to Oklahoma City’s stock — to add one more future first-round pick this off-season.