Dubai Millionaire Shyam Bhatia Revealed as Patron of Ukrainian Cricket

The Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) have appointed Dubai-based businessman Shyam Bhatia as the official patron of cricket in the Eastern European country. To commemorate this occasion, UCF hosted a special dinner, during which Bhatia flew to Kiev to attend. At the event, he distributed autographed copies of his book ‘Portraits of Cricket’ to all board members, while also handing over special gifts to UCF President Hardeep Singh and CEO Kobus Olivier.

The appointment represents a major coup for cricket in the region as Bhatia is a man with deep pockets. The multimillionaire is the founder and owner of Alam Steel, one of the largest steel companies in the Middle East.

His rise as a successful businessman is a rags for wealth story. After landing in Dubai with a debt of Rs 10, the Indian expatriate became a multimillionaire in just a few years. Bhatia attributes his remarkable success to his love of cricket and states that the game opened many doors for him in the UAE.

He owns a cricket museum in his house which has been visited by many famous sports athletes such as Shane Warne, Sunil Gavaskar and Roger Federer. Furthermore, because of his Cricket for care Foundation, he has distributed free cricket kits to underprivileged children around the world, including in Thailand, Indonesia and Japan.

After receiving the award from UCF, Bhatia expressed his joy at the development of cricket in Ukraine.

“I am so happy and pleasantly surprised to see that Ukrainian cricket has so much support from the local community. I first learned about the cricket work going on here a few years ago from Kobus Olivier. My friendship with him actually dates back to 2014 when he was the CEO of Cricket Kenya. When Kobus approached me for help, I was happy to send him six full sets of softball cricket kits.”

Ukraine Premier League in action (Image: Cricket Ukraine Facebook page)

Speak with Emerging cricket, recently appointed UCF CEO Olivier said Bhatia’s visit and patronage were a huge boost to local cricket development.

“The event was a great success. The entire board was present, all key people in the Indian expatriate community as well as the Kiev-based Pakistani multimillionaire Mohammed Zahoor. It is huge to have such people as sponsors and supporters of cricket with their connections in government.”

Exchange programs and new ways

During his trip to Ukraine, Bhatia, accompanied by Olivier, also met Andrey Pilleroa, the owner of the Astor schools. He donated some extra equipment here to help with the country’s school cricket program. The ultimate goal is for cricket to be officially included in the physical education curriculum in Ukrainian schools.

“To this end, myself and fellow members of UCF have had very successful meetings with the Deputy Minister of Sports of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Kiev,” said Olivier.

UCF meets with the Deputy Minister of Sports, Ukraine (Photo: Supplied)

There are also plans to set up cricket exchange programs with the help of Bhatia.

“Mr Bhatia will help us with the exchange program to allow cricketers from here (both children and adults) to play cricket on his private property in Dubai. In return, we will also host them. He has also promised to send coaches to Ukraine to help with coaching and development.”

The conversation then turns to the recent opening of a brand new cricket ground, the second in the country. It is located in Kharkov, a five-hour drive from Kiev. Olivier credits President Hardeep Singh for building the land. According to him, it will have a transformative effect on cricket, especially when the inner nets are ready.

“Once the indoor nets are ready, we can train through the winter. Special thanks to Hardeep. He has done so much for Ukrainian cricket, especially at the highest level. The new ground we have, he paid for everything – the artificial turf, the maintenance of the pitch. He can rightly be called the ‘father of Ukrainian cricket’.”

Trudovi Rezervy Stadium, Kharkiv (Image: Ukraine Cricket Facebook Page)

Future Associate Status

With influential patrons on board, the UCF is now on a mission to help the sport grow rapidly. They aim for an ascension to ICC Associate member status by the end of 2022.

“We have already sent an official letter notifying ICC of our intention to apply for Associate membership. We have monthly Zoom meetings with the ICC Europe office. They guide us through the process and ensure that we understand the ten criteria. Their input and guidance was great,” says Olivier.

“Our application is scheduled to be submitted at the ICC meeting next June (2022). At this stage we are definitely on the right track. Our senior cricket is incredibly well organised, with tournaments almost every second weekend. We have two terrains and a well-structured junior boys and girls pad system for Ukrainian children. So we tick most of the boxes. The process will officially start in September,” he continues.

