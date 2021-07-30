Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, Pimples, Busts Of The Top-Rated Model That Nailed Allen’s Big Year

NFL training camps open, and Ranking Fantasy Football 2021 take shape. Savvy owners have already started preparing their Fantasy football for 2021, but strategies will have to be adjusted immediately as the news of injuries comes in. Rams Running Backwards Cam Akers tore his Achilles tendon last week, and now Darrell Henderson is rapidly rising in the 2021 Fantasy football running back rankings as the new No. 1 running back for Sean McVay.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen eventually went on to become the #2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reap a lot of value from that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. The former first-round roster finally broke out in 2019 after four mediocre seasons to start his career, 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. However, Parker missed several games last season and saw his overall productivity decline.

Parker still had a respectable 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns, but Miami’s passing offense as a whole ranked just 20th in the NFL in passing yards and 22nd in passing touchdowns. Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle are ready to bolster the passing offense, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should take a step forward in his sophomore season. That’s a big reason why the model likes Parker (13th round 2021 Fantasy Football ADP) for 10th round options like Curtis Samuel and DeVonta Smith.

Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021

The model also projects Patriots to roll back Damien Harris as one of the best breakouts in 2021 Fantasy Football. The third-year pro rushed for 691 yards on 137 carries and two touchdowns in 2020 despite playing in just 10 games. Harris missed time in 2020 due to back and ankle injuries.

Despite his shortened sophomore campaign, Harris clearly snatched the RB1 spot in New England from Sony Michel. The former Alabama star has a good chance of getting close to a 1000m season in 2021 if he can stay healthy, as his 5.0m average per carry is a respectable clip. SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football running back ranking agrees, listing Harris for backs like Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Trey Sermon.

Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021

As for players to avoid, model Eagles wide receiver lists DeVonta Smith as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. The 2020 Heisman winner was the 10th overall draft pick after a record season in Alabama. Smith averaged over 142 receiving yards per game and also scored 25 touchdowns in 13 games.

While Smith reunites with former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, his most productive seasons came in Tuscaloosa when several Alabama quarterbacks threw the ball to him. His Heisman season came with Mac Jones, while his 2019 1,256 meter season came with Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts’ limitations as a passerby prevented Smith from reaching his full potential in college, and he brought many of those limitations with him to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have also spent much of their offseason strengthening their backfield as the team expects it to be tough in 2021. Smith has an eighth round 2021 Fantasy Football ADP, but the SportsLine model considers him comparable to receivers such as Tyrell Williams and Laviska Shenault, who are both drafted in the 10th round or later.

How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football football rankings

