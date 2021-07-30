Novak Djokovic falls in semifinal against Alexander Zverev, loses bid to win Golden Slam – NBC Chicago





Novak Djokovic’s dream of winning the Golden Slam has come to an end in Tokyo. Djokovic, who started his semi-final on Friday without losing a set at the Tokyo Olympics, lost astonishingly to Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who came out with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over ‘ the world’s top ranked player. That put an end to Djokovic’s bid to become the first men’s tennis player to win the coveted Golden Slam – including wins in all four Grand Slam events and the Olympics in the same year. He had already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed a win at the Tokyo Games and the US Open. He looked set to take another easy win after winning the first set against Zverev 6-1 with the same ease that he has shown throughout the tournament. With Djokovic leading 3-2 in the second set, Zverev won the last four games for a 6-3 victory, while Djokovic lost the first set in Tokyo. Zverev then took an impressive 4-0 lead in the third and deciding set, taking his series to eighth consecutive games before it was cut short by Djokovic. But that would be Djokovic’s only win in the set. Zverev advances to the final and will face Karen Khachanov of the ROC, who defeated Spain’s Pablo Carrenyo 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals. Djokovic will face Carrenyo in the bronze medal match at 11pm ET on Saturday. There will be no Golden Slam for Djokovic, but he can still win the Grand Slam with a victory at the US Open in September. In the men’s doubles, New Zealander Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell defeated American duo Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren for the bronze medal. The win marked New Zealand’s first tennis medal since 1912. In the final, Croatian world No. 1 pair Nikola Mekti and Mate Pavi will meet another Croatian duo, Marin ili and Ivan Dodig.

