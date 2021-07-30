Abtaha Maqsood hopes playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred will inspire more Muslims to enjoy cricket | Cricket News





Birmingham Phoenix spinner Abtaha Maqsood hopes her participation in The Hundred will inspire more young Muslims to play cricket. Maqsood, 22, did not immediately sign up for The Hundred due to a self-confessed lack of confidence, despite representing Scotland 18 times in Twenty20 internationals. However, after a change of heart and an invitation to join Phoenix, the leg spinner is determined to be the role model she never had in cricket growing up. “I’ve never really felt like I belong on the big stage and now that I’m here at The Hundred I feel so much more comfortable and feel like I really belong,” she said. air sports. “The team was great, they were very welcoming. “I think representation is so important. Growing up, I never really had a role model to look up to who looked exactly like me; I really hope to be that person for a lot of people and I really hope The Hundred shows me in that light and hopefully people can be inspired by it.”















Maqsood took 2-14 as Birmingham Phoenix beat Manchester Originals in The Hundred

Maqsood’s journey into professional cricket – like that of many women in the game – has presented many challenges along the way and she hopes that her cricketing story, which started playing in the yard with her father and two brothers, will help everyone feel that the sport is a game for them this summer and beyond. “My very first club training session was pretty daunting,” she recalled. “I walked in and thought there would be at least a few other girls, but there weren’t. “It was pretty scary then, but I had my brother with me, which was very helpful. I remember we played a game of Kwik Cricket at the end and at that point I was still a little scared and then something really nice is happened to me – I thought, ‘I’m just going to go out and play like I usually play, I’m just going to hit this ball’ and I loved it.” Friday 30 July 14.30



She added: “Obviously there would be a handful of guys every now and then who wouldn’t be so welcoming to another girl playing cricket but that sort of went away after a few years and after that it was just me who was playing cricket and I loved it.” Undeterred, Maqsood made her U17 debut for Scotland at the age of 12, against Ireland, before moving up to the senior team and making her debut against Uganda in 2018. More recently, she has combined her play aspirations with the demands of a dentistry student at Glasgow University. Watch Birmingham Phoenix take on Southern Brave live on Sky Sports Cricket on Friday from 2.30pm, or watch the match live on our Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

