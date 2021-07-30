Jackson assistant football coach, former JU star Lin Shell passed away





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Lin Shell, a former star football player at Jacksonville University and an assistant coach at Jackson High School, died Thursday. Shell was 39. His sudden death stunned friends, coaches and players across the area and across the country. Shell, who went through Lin-J, was inducted into the JU Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a two-time first-team All-Pioneer Football League roster after a stellar career as a return specialist and defensive defender. After JU, Shell played arena football and later for four teams in the Canadian Football League before returning to Jacksonville and transitioning into teaching and coaching. Friend Vernon Edwards Jr. said Shell’s death didn’t seem real and he was still trying to process things. Shell was at Edward’s wedding last May. That was my brother there, more than a friend, just a brother. My children’s godparents. Almost like losing a brother now, the life of the family. He always had a great mind. He was healthy. One of the healthiest guys I knew, Edwards said. Advertisement Shell spent the 2019 season as interim head coach at Ribault and moved to that head coach role following the abrupt removal of Kelvin Smith. The Trojans went 4-5 in Shell’s only season there, playing Raines in the 50th Northwest Classic in a match that was broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. Outside of football, Shell received quite a bit of attention for its actions during a 2018 school brawl at Ribault. Shell disarmed a woman who had taken a gun from her car and tried to return to the gym where the fight was going on. Shell stopped her, grabbed her arm and led her out of the gym before calling in a school employee. Tributes to Shell continued to pour in through social media throughout Thursday evening. It remained a rough summer for Jackson. Another assistant, offensive coordinator, Donald Rocker, Jr., died unexpectedly on May 2. He was 26.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/sports/2021/07/30/jackson-assistant-football-coach-former-ju-star-lin-shell-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos