Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 Off-Season NHL News: 7-30-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Musings on Madison, Episode 59 – Looking Back at a Wild Week of the Blackhawks 2021 Off-Season (SCH)
Blackhawks offseason reset: remaining to-do list depends on Marc-Andre Fleurys decision (Sun-Times)
Boynton: Investigators investigating alleged abuse of former Blackhawks players ask: Who knew? (TSN) (Content warning: This link contains content that may be disturbing to some readers)
Blackhawks depth chart 2.0 (and 2.1): what the updated roster looks like, with and without Marc-Andre Fleury (the athletic)
Summary of the day of the free agency (the athletic) (Sun-Times):
- Nikita Zadorov trade (SCH)
- Jujhar Khaira Signing (SCH)
- Jake McCabe signing (SCH)
- Kampf, Hinostroza, Suter plate elsewhere (SCH)
Blackhawks takes over goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury (SCH) (the athletic) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Blackhawks take on Tyler Johnson, second round pick of Lightning (SCH) (the athletic) (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks Bits: Gaudette Signs One-Year Contract; Suter will not receive a qualifying offer (SCH) (Sun-Times) (On Tap sports net)
What the Blackhawks Qualifying Offer Decisions Mean for Pius Suter, Nikita Zadorov and More (the athletic)
Blackhawks Depth Chart and Lineup Projections: How the Revamped Squad Takes Shape (the athletic)
Blackhawks 2021 NHL Draft Stream: Player Profiles, Analysis, Rankings & More (SCH)
Report: Former Blackhawks defender Niklas Hjalmarsson quits the NHL (SCH)
NHL
Saad plates with Blues (St. Louis playtime) … sucks, doesn’t it?
Rangers take over Ryan Reaves from Golden Knights (blue shirt banter)
Blue Jackets signs Zach Werenski for huge contract extension (the Canon)
Sabers in control of trial with Reichel (NHL)
NHL free desk blog (NHL) (ESPN) (TSN) (Sports net)
Avalanche finds their new goalkeeper in exchange for Darcy Kuemper (Mile high hockey)
Swapping Jets for Nate Schmidt (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Landeskog re-signs with Avalanche for an eight-year contract (Mile high hockey)
Canadiens signs Joel Armia for a four-year contract extension (Habs Eyes on the prize)
Capitals attracts Alex Ovechkin againJapers Rink)
Swapping Jets for Brendan Dillon (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Hyman will not return to Maple Leafs (NHL)
Canucks buys out Virtanens contract (NHL)
Avalanche sign Cale Makar to beautiful extension (Mile high hockey)
Shea Weber out next season, career in doubt (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
NWHL announces opening weekend dates (the ice garden)
Report: NHL schedule pauses for Winter Olympics in February, but entry not sure yet (Sun-Times)
Why the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks Changed Their Logo (the athletic)
How Brent Sopel is opening doors for fellow ex-hockey players (ESPN)
How Much Can Your NHL Fanbase Complain? (Puppets for pension plans)
