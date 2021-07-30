Lily Zhang Talks About Table Tennis Misconceptions

On Her Turf

Hosting in this episode of On Her Turf MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Lindsay Czarniak touch on a plethora of topics with guests from across the sports world. From chats about gold medal moments to roundtables about race and privilege, On Her Turf covers the top stories from Tokyo.

Acosta-Ruiz and Czarniak open podcast with Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson, who coached the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team to the sport’s first-ever Olympic gold. Larson describes what it felt like to see her team win historic gold. She also reflects on what she learned from coaching an Olympic team and her experiences playing in the WNBA.

Triple Olympian Lily Zhang shares the story of how she started playing table tennis and says her experience in Tokyo so far has been “absolutely amazing”. When she explains her training schedule to Acosta-Ruiz and Czarniak, Zhang dispels the misconception that table tennis doesn’t require intense physical training.

Finally, basketball analyst NBC Olympics Monica McNutt and Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter join the conversation to discuss the pressure Simone Biles faces like a black woman in a sport that has historically lacked diversity. McNutt highlights how the difficult skills Biles is known for are extremely risky and could have resulted in bodily harm if she had tried them while feeling like her mind and body were out of sync. The women close the episode by talking about the importance of representation, how the landscape of sponsorship open to athletes has changed and what can be done to continue the conversations about mental health and privilege.

You can listen to this episode of On Her Turf at Apple Podcasts or lower:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/on-her-turf/episodes/ba359c63-6d5b-40b4-82ac-eeec70c6ea2d