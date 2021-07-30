Why will there never be a cricket writer like John Woodcock again?

No one, said the composer Sibelius, has ever erected a statue to a critic. But when cricket writer John Woodcock died on 18 July in the Hampshire village of Longparish, where his father had been the headmaster and where the Sage had lived for his 94 years, the monument of words reached the top tier of the Lords Pavilion. A fine turn had come to an end, and so had a wonderful chapter in the history of cricket, a game he enhanced with writing with such grace and honesty that even grizzled professionals, suspicious of those untouched by the heat of conflict, were in the spotlight was on parade.

For Wooders was the last remaining member of the voice quartet that established the tradition of writing and reporting on cricket, from WG Grace to the Hundredthe new competition aimed at younger spectators which the England and Wales Cricket Board started three days after his death. As one of his oldest friends said, it was as if he had slipped away in his sleep to avoid the humiliation of witnessing his arrival. The Hundred, an ahistorical barrel of tripe invented by marketing people, represented everything Woodcock was not. A world where batsmen become batters was never a world where he would live happily.

Educated in Oxford, at the Dragon School, Teddys and Trinity College, Woodcock revered the three men whose words carried the summer play far and wide. Neville Cardus was the aesthete whose rhapsodic essays in the Manchester Guardian seemed to be composed among the stars so high. EW Jim Swanton of the Daily Telegram appointed himself crickets one-man court of appeal. Arlott, the compatriot of Hampshire, brought a touch of poetry and melancholy to the glory days of Test Match Special.

Those were mighty boots to fill, and yet he filled them. For three decades, between 1954 and 1987, readers of the Time tasted match coverage of unsurpassed clarity and unannounced elegance. His prose, smooth and orderly, never added undeserved weight. Like Brian Glanville, the football writer turning 90 in September, Wooders was recognized by his peers as the most trusted witness to the sport he loved.

The great thing about Johnny, said Alan Lee, who succeeded him as… Time cricket correspondent, was that he never learned how to write an intro! It was meant as high praise. Pieces of woodcocks emerged, like rivers, like springs, collecting water as they meander through the meadows. However, by the time readers completed his account of a day-long play, they knew everything worth knowing about the performance. As the cricket commentator Henry Blofeld pointed out, he would also have seen a few things that others had missed.

A solitary man, who viewed emotional excess as unmanly, Woodcock was never a dry stick. Towards the end of his time as the times essayist emeritus, he told readers that if the English players who threw jelly beans onto the field at Trent Bridge in 2007 to distract the Indian batsmen insisted on acting like babies, they would wear shorts the next test match. had to play. Why, he wondered on another occasion, did an English bowler wear a wristwatch? The Grand Stand clock showed the time all day long. In his last days, he could never understand why Jofra Archer, the current fast bowler in England, wore enough gold around his neck to sustain the economy of a Caribbean island.

One day at Lords, David Green, an extended opening batsman for Lancashire and Gloucestershire who had joined the ranks of reporters, after a night of continuous libations in the press room, beeped to see Middlesex need two wickets for the win. Knock out his sticks, he gasped in the direction of the bowling team so we can all mess around home. Oh well, said Wooders, as sweet old Jim used to say!

Woodcock loved Green, and not just because Greeny was an Oxford man. He was tolerant of human frailty and prone to forgiveness, as the Gospels encourage all of us. Those he cared little about, he let go out from the stump. An absolute rotter can only be called quite a nice cup. Gentle in his manner, he was humble in speech. Humanity has not yet reached such a state of perfection that we can afford to ignore such qualities.

There will never be a cricket writer like Wooders again. The all-seeing eye of television has transformed the coverage of all sports. Then there’s the distorting mirror of social media, which insists that everyone should have a voice, no matter how shrill, and that all voices are equal. The authority of the single voice, which derives its strength from long observation and thereby acquires the ability to put things into perspective, is less appreciated. The reticence that colored Woodcock’s writing is now considered a form of snobbery, which in a defiantly demotic world is the greatest sin of all.

He saw all the greats of the post-war era and befriended many in his salad days. They played by the Chatham House rules and Johnny takes a few secrets with him. He had a special appreciation for the three knights, Alec Bedser, Leonard Hutton and Colin Cowdrey, and maintained a boyish devotion to Denis Compton’s dashing batting skills.

Woodcocks was a life of modesty, dignity and faith. He would recognize the blessing of another Oxonian, Cardinal Newman, who recited the ancient prayer Gerontius’ dream: Continue on your journey, Christian soul.