Will the 2021 SEC football season be a regular season?





A year ago around this time, all what the college football world was talking about was the coronavirus. After all, what else could anyone be talking about? The 2020 season was at stake. On August 1, 2020, the SEC announced it would be playing a conference game-only season, under a strict testing regime and very limited attendance. Ten days later, the Big Ten announced that: it wouldn’t play at allin 2020. That jeopardized the entire college season as the Pac-12’s ducklings quickly fell in line. Only the unity of the three remaining conferences, which included an alliance of the SEC and Big 12, for all the irony lovers out there, kept the season moving forward. Those were rough times. I was rough with the Big Ten because I felt it was more interested in its own agenda than looking for solutions. After a year, the judgments may be tempered as the debate, even with available vaccines, has become increasingly heated and political. What is remarkable, however, is that so many of the precautions that were part of last year’s preparations are barely discussed. For subscribers:If the Longhorns join the SEC, friction could arise with powers that are | To hurt From Media Days 2021:Everything Alabama football coach Nick Saban said at SEC Media Days 2021 There has been much more talk in the past week about a possible rescheduling of the conference than about the possibility that 2021 will be anything other than a return to pre-COVID normality. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne has repeatedly said the goal is to have a full season at 100% capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A few things, like the long-running Fan Day, are not coming back, but the general attitude is that the tailgates and the crowds and the games and the atmosphere will be back in their old form. That’s not to criticize Alabamas effort. Nick Saban and other Alabama coaches have done their best to advocate for vaccinations in a state that doesn’t pay much attention. Alabamas football team, as Saban noted in Hoover last week, is at least 90% vaccinated, and the trend at UA may have football at 95 percent: not an official number but a reading of which direction the wind will blow when the 2021 football practice opens. approaches. Byrne has also done as much as possible. He’s a powerful voice, but at some point he can’t get over the UA Board of Trustees or Governor Kay Ivey. In her public statements, including an op-ed published in Tuesday’s Washington Post, Governor Ivey reiterated that Alabama’s state of emergency was over despite a sharp rise in COVID cases and that there would be no mandate from Montgomery requiring masks, social distancing or vaccinations.In light of that policy, Byrne (and all of UA can only do so much.) Without repeating the political arguments or trying to fit Alabama’s entire population into a few stats, as national observers do, there are a number of reasons that likely contributed to those decisions. First, there is an economic factor at work. Businesses took a hard hit in 2020. Some didn’t survive, and more might not survive another shutdown in 2021 (whether that’s the right choice or not). On the other hand, many people feel that they have been promised that if they accepted the changes in 2020, things would be normal. After a year in purgatory, many people are simply not willing to do another year. Does this mean that those attitudes are successful? Nobody knows. The virus did not promise to leave after a year. It will continue to do what viruses do for as long as it can. Is it more fun to talk about Texas and Oklahoma and the pod system? Naturally. Alabamians can still do more, with or without a mandate. The Alabama athletics department will continue to do what it can and is allowed to do. There will be SEC games and hopefully no SEC forfeits. But normal? Nobody knows the answer. Reach Cecil Hurt at [email protected] or via Twitter @cecilhurt

