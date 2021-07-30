Tennis: Matchplay week at BHS gives tennis players the chance to compete





Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Wadena-Deer Creek, Roseau and Alexandria all had girls play tennis on Thursday. Tennis players took to the courts at Brainerd High School from July 26-29 from approximately 9:00 am to 2:30 pm On Thursday everyone played doubles and Claire Erdal, a new sophomore at Brainerd, says the match play week is a good opportunity to improve as a tennis player. It’s Brainerd’s second week of competitions of the summer, which is just a chance for tennis players to get their hands on competitive tennis before the season kicks off on Monday, August 16. It helps me be consistent and helps with sportsmanship and working as a team in doubles, she said. Not everyone has the time to play doubles that much. We play three to four games a day and that gives you a lot of practice. Many withdrew due to air quality, but five schools are still represented for the final day of match play week at Brainerd High School. An opportunity for tennis players to have competition instead of practice in the summer. pic.twitter.com/O7dVknkWI3 — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) July 29, 2021 Erdal hopes to make varsity for Brainerd this fall. She played JV last year as a freshman. She thinks she has won more than she has lost during match play week. That makes me feel good, Erdal said. I hope I can make it to the varsity this year, so we’ll see how that goes. I also just want to make a lot more friends with the varsity players and just keep improving my game. Pierz girls’ new tennis coach and former Brainerd assistant Briana Rademacher ran things at Brainerd High School on Thursday. Rademacher would create double teams and matches every hour so that girls could play different players and get new teammates. Most importantly, it gives them a chance for that competition, Rademacher said. It’s one thing to go out and practice, but it’s another to have the competition because when the season starts, we play games with matches pretty quickly. Some tennis players failed to show up on Thursday due to the air quality warning in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, July 30. Erdal said it didn’t bother her while playing. Rademacher made sure that if a player was not feeling well, they would stop. I’ve told them, even if it’s the middle of a set, if they need a break, let me know, Rademacher said. At the moment it seems to be going well and is fine. CONRAD ENGSTROM can be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

