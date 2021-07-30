Sports
Sam Ward: Why is Team GB’s hockey player wearing a face mask?
The Team GB men’s hockey team has reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after rebounding from a 5-1 defeat by Germany and drawing a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.
They now face Belgium in the knockout stage on Friday and compete for a place in the semi-finals.
GB’s two-goal hero against the Dutchman was striker Sam Ward, whose two late goals resulted in a draw.
Spectators previously unfamiliar with the sport may wonder why Ward plays with a padded domino mask to protect his face.
He has done so since he suffered a horrific accident during qualifying for the Games when he was hit in the head on 3 November 2019 by a teammate who had been shot at goal during GB’s match against Malaysia.
The incident happened about 20 minutes after the final whistle, with Ward’s sides comfortably out front and caused – at least in part, by the players themselves to admit – by being caught out of position in absolute no man’s land.
Hockey balls can travel as fast as 100 miles per hour and Ward was caught in the side of the head just above his left eye by the wayward photo, the resulting injury left him with seven or eight fractures to his face and a torn retina, resulting in the permanent loss of central vision of his left eye.
I remember falling to the floor, I remember coming to the hospital and I remember looking and there was just a dent and a lot of swelling down the side of my face. And then also a lack of bone structure here, Ward recently recalled, pointing to his left temple, in an interview with the National Lottery to promote his fundraising efforts in support of British athletics.
It was a whirlwind of emotions. The boys had clearly just qualified for Tokyo. So they were definitely buzzing. I was taken for an x-ray and I came back out and I yelled at them, is there a hole in my head?
Ward goes into uncanny detail about the surgery he underwent, which took four plates and 31 screws to repair his skull, Ward explains: there’s no really nice way to say this, but they have a few different ways of doing it. recover from an injury, and unfortunately mine resulted in an insertion from here [pointing to the base of his left ear] here [the of the right side of his skull] where they basically peel off your face and basically put plates and screws in it.
The 30-year-old from Leicester, who plays for Surreys Old Georgians at club level, also speaks movingly in the interview about his difficult recovery period, including returning to hospital 10 days after surgery as his partial loss of vision was said to be permanent. .
Finding out you’ve lost central vision in your left eye for life was probably the hardest time, and I remember walking out of there, calling my dad, and just screaming my eyes out, he says.
His subsequent recovery included dark and difficult times, mentally it was quite brutal, but he worked with a sports psychologist who helped him manage his emotional response to the trauma.
Because we didn’t know what would be achievable, every little baby step was amazing, he says. And as long as we could see throughout the process that we didn’t expect to be here at the next step, it kept you a little sober and grounded.
For Sam Ward, being part of Team GB’s squad for Japan was already a big personal victory, but now that his side has moved past the group stage, he hopes his remarkable story doesn’t end there.
