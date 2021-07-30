Texas Longhorns unanimously accept SEC invitation





The Texas regents board voted unanimously to formally accept an invitation to join the SEC, the school announced Friday. Oklahoma’s Board of Regents will also meet on Friday morning, and the Sooners are expected to follow the Longhorns to the SEC, bowing to a week of formalities that will eventually make the SEC its first 16-team super conference. “This is the right decision at the right time for the future of our UT athletic programs,” Texas President Jay Hartzell said in a statement. 2 Related The next step is to determine when the move will become a reality — and what will happen to the eight Big 12 schools that are left behind. On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma issued a joint statement saying they plan to stay in the Big 12 until June 30, 2025, when the current Big 12 media rights deal expires — but it’s possible the schools will try to close earlier. leave. Any university would have to pay a fine of at least $75 million to $80 million to break that agreement or hope the Big 12 gets dissolved before the contract expires. “We have told the Big 12 that we intend to honor our current agreement,” Hartzell said, “while knowing that this notice is now the fairest way to enable the conference to plan for the future beyond 2025.” .” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who has so far made no public comment, also released a statement. “Today is an exciting day,” said Del Conte. “There are a lot of opportunities on the horizon and we feel good about our future. So as we get into the Big 12 action this fall, we will be fighting as hard as ever, striving to be champions on and off the field , and represent our league with the pride and passion that embodies our Texas Longhorns. We have a rich tradition and history, and we will continue to compete proudly as members of the Big 12 as we prepare for our future in the SEC in 2025.” On Thursday, the 14 SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to invite the Big 12 co-founders Oklahoma and Texas to join the league. “Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s long-standing spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacy of academic and athletic excellence established by the universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said SEC- Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. a statement released Thursday. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who Wednesday accused ESPN of “manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” said Thursday that the SEC’s announcement “reaffirms that these plans are in the works with ongoing discussions between the parties.” and the television partner for some time.” “We are disappointed that these discussions have gone as far as they have gone without notice to or inclusion of other Big 12 members,” Bowlsby said in his statement. “Despite our concerns about the process and overall health of college athletics, we will make every effort to ensure that the student-athletes at both universities have an excellent experience during the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12. Conference.” ESPN responded to Bowlsby’s allegations earlier Thursday, saying it “has not engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/31920686/texas-longhorns-unanimously-approve-invitation-sec The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos