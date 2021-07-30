ECB and Cricket Australia ready for important talks about families taking a trip to Ashes | Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board is set for important talks with Cricket Australia in the coming weeks about whether families will be allowed to travel this winter to accompany the players to the Ashes.

In a joint statement by the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) and ECB, England’s cricket governing bodies pledged to put players’ wellbeing at the heart of all policies, but remain committed to finding a solution that would allow England’s best players to play in the five – Test series.

The Australian government has restricted overseas arrivals during the pandemic, thousands of its citizens are unable to return and Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country’s largest cities amid a slow rollout of the vaccination program.

England’s Test squad, especially players of all sizes, could go up to four months without seeing their families as the series takes place three weeks after the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman will end in November.

There have been several meetings this week between the England men’s players, ECB and Team England Player Partnership to discuss preliminary plans for the Australia tour later in the year, a joint statement from the ECB and PCA said.

All parties are working together and will continue to work together to understand the protocols around bubble environments, family facilities and quarantine rules that will be in effect for the tour during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

With the well-being of players and management first, in the coming weeks the ECB will discuss planning and operational requirements with Cricket Australia and how they intend to implement their policies in conjunction with state and federal governments.

All stakeholders are committed to putting the well-being of players and staff as the number one priority and to finding the right solutions that will enable the England team to compete with the best players and on the highest possible standard that the Ashes series deserves .

Former Ashes captain Michael Vaughan said last week he would be surprised if England were at full strength unless the tour group’s families were given travel waivers to travel Down Under.

A possible alternative would be to settle the families in New Zealand, where a travel route to Australia had been set, although it had been suspended earlier this month.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.

England off-spinner Dom Bess said on Tuesday it would be difficult to turn down the chance to be involved in an Ashes series, even if the restrictions made it difficult for family to attend the tour.

He said: Of course I don’t know what’s going to happen or what Australia and their rules are, but I think if your name were on the ticket and you went to an Ashes series as a 24 year old you would never would turn down.

I think it would be very difficult to leave family and supporters at home, but it’s an Ashes series away from home, something you dream of playing against the Australians in Australia and trying to win there. I don’t think anyone could turn that down, especially not everyone who dreams of doing that.