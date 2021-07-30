Connect with us

Sports

ECB and Cricket Australia ready for important talks about families taking a trip to Ashes | Cricket

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


The England and Wales Cricket Board is set for important talks with Cricket Australia in the coming weeks about whether families will be allowed to travel this winter to accompany the players to the Ashes.

In a joint statement by the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) and ECB, England’s cricket governing bodies pledged to put players’ wellbeing at the heart of all policies, but remain committed to finding a solution that would allow England’s best players to play in the five – Test series.

The Australian government has restricted overseas arrivals during the pandemic, thousands of its citizens are unable to return and Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country’s largest cities amid a slow rollout of the vaccination program.

England’s Test squad, especially players of all sizes, could go up to four months without seeing their families as the series takes place three weeks after the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman will end in November.

There have been several meetings this week between the England men’s players, ECB and Team England Player Partnership to discuss preliminary plans for the Australia tour later in the year, a joint statement from the ECB and PCA said.

All parties are working together and will continue to work together to understand the protocols around bubble environments, family facilities and quarantine rules that will be in effect for the tour during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

With the well-being of players and management first, in the coming weeks the ECB will discuss planning and operational requirements with Cricket Australia and how they intend to implement their policies in conjunction with state and federal governments.

All stakeholders are committed to putting the well-being of players and staff as the number one priority and to finding the right solutions that will enable the England team to compete with the best players and on the highest possible standard that the Ashes series deserves .

Former Ashes captain Michael Vaughan said last week he would be surprised if England were at full strength unless the tour group’s families were given travel waivers to travel Down Under.

A possible alternative would be to settle the families in New Zealand, where a travel route to Australia had been set, although it had been suspended earlier this month.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.

England off-spinner Dom Bess said on Tuesday it would be difficult to turn down the chance to be involved in an Ashes series, even if the restrictions made it difficult for family to attend the tour.

He said: Of course I don’t know what’s going to happen or what Australia and their rules are, but I think if your name were on the ticket and you went to an Ashes series as a 24 year old you would never would turn down.

I think it would be very difficult to leave family and supporters at home, but it’s an Ashes series away from home, something you dream of playing against the Australians in Australia and trying to win there. I don’t think anyone could turn that down, especially not everyone who dreams of doing that.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jul/30/england-and-wales-cricket-board-and-cricket-australia-set-for-key-talks-over-families-making-trip-to-ashes

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: