ACC Football 2021 Season Position Preview: Defensive Line

After a month of looking at the offensive side of the ball, we have now moved on to the defense as part of our weekly position outlook counting down to the start of the Syracuse Orange football season. You’ve been reading a lot about SU’s defenses earlier this week. So what about the rest of ACC’s D-linemen?

Last week we compared the offensive line of the Orange with the rest of the ACCs and it didn’t look pretty. Now we compared Syracuse’s defense line with the rest of the conference.

ACC Football 2021 Defensive Line Preview

Top performers from last year

The ACC had a very experienced class of defensive linemen on the field last year, and many of those players put down large numbers. During the season, six D-linemen accumulated at least 12 tackles for loss, led by Virginia Techs Amar Barno with 16. Miamis Jaelen Phillips had 15.5, while fellow Hurricane Quincy Roche had 14.5, as did Pittsburgh’s Rashad Weaver (you must be familiar with Weaver, as three of them came against the Orange).

Pro Football Focus numbers can tell us about the best defensive players in last season’s conference, narrowing down to just the inside and rim defenders, not just relying on simple metrics like sacks and tackles for loss (although those are really important). are, clearly). Those numbers show that among ACC linemen with at least 385 snaps on defense last year, NC states Alim McNeil was the only player to score over 90 (he had a 90.7). Weaver and Phillips both followed, then Clemsons Myles Murphy and Roche from Miami. Perhaps unsurprisingly, four of those five heard their names called out before the end of the fourth round in April NFL Draft.

Greenville News-US TODAY NETWORK

Who will excel in 2021?

However, the name that was not mentioned is Murphy and he is back with Clemson to compete for all conference and All-American honors as one of the many great playmakers within this defense of Tigers. Last year’s conference TFL leader Barno is also back, as is Xavier Thomas, who was a third-team All-ACC player in 2019 and was hampered in limited time last year due to COVID complications.

North Carolinas Tomon Fox and brother Miles Fox at Wake Forest should both stand out this year too, having tallyed 10 tackles for losses last year. Calijah Kancey could secretly be one of the pinnacles of the conferences in Pitt, and Marcus Valdez is also returning to Boston College on the fringe. Nesta Jade Silvera is one of the best all-round defenders in the league, without many flaws in his game.

Top three units: 1. Clemson, 2. North Carolina, 3. Pittsburgh

I mentioned Clemson above, and you’ll probably see a lot about the Tigers in the coming weeks when we talk about defense. While the offense will continue to be good, the defense has been proven this year, and Brent Venables clearly knows how to get the most out of it at this point. Murphy, Bresee, Thomas and tackle Tyler Davis are all contenders for all conference honors and their reserves could very well be too, frankly.

In Tomon Fox and Raymond Vohasek, UNC has two of the top 16 returning linemen by PFF defense grade, and both have significant pass-rushing ability. Another Fox brother, Tomari, also looks set to break through this year as the Heels are likely to improve up front. Pitt replaces key pieces after Weaver and Patrick Jones II left for the NFL, but has the players to do so. Kancey got a mention above, but Devin Danielson would have to team up with him for a formidable group that stops running in the middle of the Panthers defense.

Bottom three units: 12. State of Florida, 13. Louisville, 14. Duke

Louisville’s push up front last year was fueled in large part by linebacker play, and Jared Goldwire was the only linemen to rack up more than three loss tackles on the year. The only other Cardinal D-linemen with more than two is Yaya Diaby, and he’s the only one to return.

Florida States exploited the transfer market to sort out some roster issues, and that included an exciting addition in Jermaine Johnson, who comes over from Georgia. He started just four of 21 games with the Bulldogs, but amassed eight TFLs (7.5 sacks) and 24 QB pressures in that time. Duke actually has some pieces in with Derrick Tangelo and Ben Frye, but replaces most of the edge pressure and doesn’t have much experience plugging in there.

Bob Donnan-US TODAY Sports

Top five defensive tackles in the ACC:

Bryan Bresee, Clemson Raymond Vohasek, North Carolina Nesta Jade Silvera, Miami Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh Tyler Davis, Clemson

Top five defensive goals in the ACC:

Myles Murphy, Clemson Amare Barno, Virginia Tech Xavier Thomas, Clemson Tomon Fox, North Carolina Daniel Joseph, NC State

Where is Syracuse located?

Honestly it could be closer to the center (7 to 10 range), even going into this I didn’t see the trail leading to it. As discussed in the Orange-specific preview, Syracuse made stops behind the line (was a top-40 team in TFLs) last year. And with one year left for players to adapt to a new system, there could be a lot to come for this veteran group. Another big sign of buoyancy for SU? Five of the top 25 returning edge or interior defenders (per PFF overall defense grades) are members of this Orange squad. It’s not the end, everything. But that seems to indicate that these groups may be a lot better than what’s been going on last year and the raw counting stats showed us.