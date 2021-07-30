Russian-Israeli tennis player Karatsev to Tokyo doubles final





Russian-Israeli tennis player Aslan Karatsev and his partner, Russia’s Elena Vesnina, defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his partner Nina Stojanovic at Friday’s Olympics in Tokyo. The duo now progress to the mixed doubles final for a chance at a gold medal. Djokovic’s defeat robbed him of his second gold medal of the day as he and Stojanovic lost 7-6 (7/4), 7-5. Previously, Djokovic’s bid to win a Golden Slam – having won all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year – was dashed when he lost in singles to German Alexander Zverev. Karatsev and Vesnina will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final on Sunday, after their compatriots defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty and John Peers in the first semi-final. A tight first set was won by Vesnina and Karatsev, but Djokovic and Stojanovic seemed poised to force a decisive break after leading 4-2 in the second. But Stojanovic was broken in game eight and then again in game 12, with Djokovic throwing a difficult volley long on the first match point. Download The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms Djokovic, 34, who won bronze in singles in 2008, will face two bronze medals against Pablo Carreno Busta in singles on Saturday, before he and Stojanovic face Australian Barty and Peers. Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a semifinal men’s tennis match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Karatsev, 27, was born in the North Caucasus in Russia. His maternal grandfather is Jewish and he moved to Israel when he was 3 years old. He left at 12 noon and said the lack of funding from the Israel Tennis Associations was a major factor pushing him to leave. His mother and sister stayed in Israel. Karatsev was ranked 24th in the world in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/russian-israeli-tennis-player-karatsev-makes-doubles-finals-in-tokyo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos