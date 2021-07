Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic loses his chance at the “Golden Slam” with Olympic semifinal loss

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics final on July 28. Natacha Pisarenko/AP A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the China newsletter, a three-weekly update that explores what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it’s impacting the world.Register here. Some of the Japanese athletes who defeated Team China at the Tokyo Olympics have been subjected to a storm of abuse on their personal social media accounts by Chinese nationalists. Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men’s all-around gymnastics final on Wednesday, beating China’s Xiao Ruoteng by 0.4 points. At just 19 years old, Hashimoto is the youngest gymnast in the world to ever claim that medal. As Japan celebrated its victory, some in China questioned the fairness of the result and accused the judges of favoritism towards host country Japan by inflating Hashimoto’s score. The anger, which first arose on Chinese social media, quickly spread to platforms typically censored by China’s Great Firewall and inaccessible in China. Chinese trolls bypassed censorship and descended on Hashimoto’s Instagram account, flooding his feed with angry comments and tagging him in abusive posts. Many called him the “national humiliation of Japan”, others accused him of stealing China’s gold medal. Some have even tagged him in photos of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Hashimoto later changed his privacy settings on Instagram and banned himself from being tagged, but angry comments continued to flood his posts. Following the controversy, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) issued a statement on Thursday explaining Hashimoto’s vault score, including a detailed list of the flaws. “The FIG can judge that the 14.7 score that Hashimoto achieved on this device is correct with regard to the points code, and so is the final ranking,” the statement concluded. Nationalist anger against Hashimoto ensuedattacks on Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, the Japanese table tennis duo that narrowly defeated the Chinese team to win the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles on Monday. The attacks are an extreme expression of the rising tide of ultra-nationalism that has swept through Chinese social media in recent years, silencing many liberal and moderate voices. Some Chinese internet users have tried to end the online abuse, but have also been attacked. China currently leads the overall medal tally with 17 golds, followed by Japan, which has won 15 golds to date. The US is in third place with 14 gold coins.

