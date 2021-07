Newcomer Named National Football Foundation High School Scholar-Athlete Winner

american football

San Jose State University football newcomer Gavyn Tobin , of Freedom High in Antioch, California, will be watching YouTube on its second night on the Humboldt State University campus in Arcata, California. He will live up to his name as one of 23 recipients of a National Football 2021 Foundation Northern California chapter scholarship, Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. (PT). Tobin, a high school two-way lineman but who focused on offense early in his football career, will receive a $1,000 scholarship to be the top scholar-athlete lineman representing Contra Costa County. “This award means a lot. I have always been preached that you are a student before you are an athlete. To win an award like this shows that I have really made progress, paying attention and following what people have taught me said Tobin, whose transition to college life began just after July 4. “It’s been (assimilating) a lot easier than I thought it would be. Obviously it’s still very different,” said Tobin, who plans to do business internationally. He was an All-Bay Valley Athletic League and Bay Area News Group All-Star All-Star honorable mention in 2021. Scholarships are awarded in all departments of Northern California to the top high school and top lineman in the 12 counties surrounding San Francisco and Oakland, redwood forest north, and Santa Cruz south. To be nominated, a high school soccer player must have a minimum cumulative grade of 3.00 points, be a key member of a soccer team, and participate in community activities. “Gavyn is doing a great job. He’s a really good fit with the O-Line group. It’s pretty cool because he’s got a big enough freshman squad and has some people he can lean on,” said Josh Oglesby , the Spartans’ offensive line coach with six freshmen and a unit group totaling 19. San Jose State this year has the advantage of six returning starters from the 2020 offensive line that paved the way for a Mountain West championship and a 24e ranking in the latest Associated Press college football poll. “He’s shown some leadership skills among the younger group encouraging guys, getting guys in the right place, holding people accountable. I think he’s kind of embraced the underdog role and is really really excited to show everyone what he can do,” Oglesby said. Tobin becomes the fifth member of the 2021 San Jose State University football team to be named a National Football Foundation high school Scholar-athlete. He joins fellow Freedom High graduate and first-team All-Mountain West linebacker Kyle Harmon , Outland Trophy watch list candidate and offensive equipment for all first team conferences Jack Snyder , and wide receivers André Crump , Jr., and Jamar Simpson .

