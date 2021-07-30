Tennis player Simohamed Hirs banned for life | Sports Integrity





The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has confirmed that Moroccan professional tennis player Simohamed Hirs has been banned from the sport for life after investigating multiple match fixing incidents.

The case was ruled by anti-corruption hearing officer Amani Khalifa, and means that from July 28, Hirs will be permanently banned from playing in or participating in any tennis event approved or sanctioned by tennis governing bodies. In addition to the injunction, Hirs was ordered to pay a fine of $35,000 (25,143/29,499). The player, whose highest ranking in Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles was 1,798, was found guilty of three match fixing charges and was also charged with failing to report that he had been approached with requests to fix matches and other players. request not to use their best efforts. Since April, the ITIA has issued several bans related to violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) rules. Venezuelan Roberto Maytn, previously 86 . achievede in the world for doubles, was banned for 14 years and fined $100,000 with a $75,000 suspension. Kazakhstani tennis player Roman Khassanov was subsequently banned from the sport for 10 years after admitting to several match-fixing cases between 2014 and 2018, while a trio of Belgian players were provisionally suspended in May pending a criminal investigation. Last month, Colombian player Carlos Andrs Seplveda Navarro was given a three-year suspension from the sport. Earlier this month, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) announced that a record number of suspicious betting reports had been registered in the second quarter of 2021, despite tennis authorities’ confirmation that they were investigating irregular betting patterns during the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament. this year. . The association said it had received just six warnings about tennis during the quarter, the lowest number on record in the sport since the body began producing regular reports in 2015. The ITIA, meanwhile, said it had received a total of 11 suspicious bet warnings for the quarter, less than half the number recorded in the first quarter.

