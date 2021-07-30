Six of ice hockey recognized as Krampade/AHCA All-American Scholars

In its fifth year of existence, this is the most Stonehill award winners for the honor

AHCA Announces Krampade/AHCA All-American Scholars

EASTON, Massachusetts (July 30, 2021) – Six of the Stonehill College ice hockey team have been selected as All-American Scholars of the Krampade/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA), as the organization announced this week.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AHCA has adopted revised criteria for this year’s honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have achieved a GPA of 3.6 for each semester, regardless of whether the school’s hockey team has been able to play this season or not. The names of 721 Division II-III men were announced this week, 43 of them from the United States Northeast-10 conference.

With their first awards were recent graduates, Kyle Woodruff and Jared McCracken, and emerging juniors Jan Day, Richard Hall, Teddy McElaney, while classmate Say Bitter Eater counted his second.

Bittinger-Esser, majoring in International Business, achieved a perfect average of 4.00 points in the spring semester and 3.77 in the fall. He saw his name on the NE10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll with Academic Excellence for the Spring and Academic Distinction for the Fall. He was also named to the Dean’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, bringing his total to four times in his two years. This is his second recognition from the AHCA. As a freshman, he played in seven games, scoring two assists this season, the first against Westfield State University and the second in a Conference fight against Assumption University. A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, he graduated from Sandy Spring Friends School and played at the Skipjacks Hockey Club, USPHL Premier.

Woodruff, who graduated with a major in Business Marketing, earned a 3.75 GPA average in the fall and a 3.65 GPA in the spring. He has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List as he earned the NE10 Academic Honor Roll recognition this year with Academic Distinction. Last year, he also won the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award. De Auburn, a Maine native who was named deputy captain this year, has played in 54 games over his four-year career, scoring six goals and scoring five assists for 11 points with one empty goal. Woodruff graduated from Brunswick High School where he played ice hockey and lacrosse and played for the South Shore Kings.

McCracken graduated with a degree in Marketing in May after transferring from Suffolk University following the 2018-19 season. In Suffolk, he was twice named to the ACHA All-Academic Team and Dean’s List. The recent graduate earned a 3.70 GPA in the fall of this year and a 3.93 GPA in the spring, earning NE10 Academic Honor Roll recognition both times with Academic Distinction. Last year, he earned the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award and was named on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List. During the 2019-20 season, McCracken played in 18 games, scoring two goals and registering four assists for six points with one power play goal. The Hoschton, Georgia native graduated from Mill Creek High School, where he played ice hockey.

Day, who is currently studying Marketing, earned a 3.92 GPA in the fall and a 3.76 GPA in the spring semester. The up-and-coming junior is a Team IMPACT fellow for Stonehill College who has been named multiple times on the Dean’s List, NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. The goalkeeper has started and played in one game for the Skyhawks, conceding just two goals for 1.86 goals against average with 31 saves in a 2-2 draw against non-conference opponent Westfield State University. Day spent three years at North Reading High School, participating in golf, ice hockey, and baseball. He later graduated from Buckingham Browne and Nichols School, where he played ice hockey and baseball for two years.

Hall, an up-and-coming junior studying criminology, earned a 3.86 GPA in the fall and a 3.83 GPA in the spring to earn his first recognition from the AHCA. A defender, Hall is named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List. In his first year, he played in two games and recorded one assist. He is a member of the Stonehill College Anchors Program. Born in Shelburne, Vermont, Hall graduated from Stanstead College, where he participated in ice hockey and tennis.

McElaney, who studies Business Management, averaged 3.62 over the two semesters this year. The rising junior played in 24 games as a freshman, scoring his first collegiate goal, a power play goal, in a 6-2 win over Southern New Hampshire University, while also scoring six assists for seven total points. He has been named to the Dean’s List, NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. The Walpole, Massachusetts native attended Walpole High School, where he participated in ice hockey and baseball and graduated from St. Paul’s School.

The Skyhawks won their third Northeast-10 conference title during the 2019-20 season, when they defeated Franklin Pierce University 3-1 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts in early March, while their 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stonehill finished the season with an overall mark of 13-15-5 and a conference record of 8-6-4 as they only started the season 1-7-1.

