Sports
Recent Match Report – Phoenix vs Brave 11th Match 2021
Birmingham Phoenix struggles to hold home side after posting solid 140 for 4
Southern Brave Beat 141 for 2 (Wyatt 69*, Dunkley 41) Birmingham Phoenix 140 for 4 by eight wickets
That completed the women’s league’s highest successful pursuit and enhanced Phoenix’s highest order display, largely academic.
It’s taken a few times, but Phoenix looks like they’ve found a batting order that they can settle for. After starting the tournament with Shafali Verma opening alongside Katie Mack, they pushed Erin Burns up instead of Mack in their second match and this is where Verma teamed up with Eve Jones. The left and right combination delivered an immediate win with a score of 58 points – including the third highest Women’s League Powerplay score of 40 with no loss.
Eve Jones was ‘Hero of the Match’ in the Phoenix opener defeat, after anchoring the innings at number 3 47-of-41, but dropping the order for the spin-heavy encounter in Manchester. Pushed back up here, she helped counter the double-speed threat of Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell, who played a key role in Brave’s first two wins. Both struggled to adapt to bowling to the southpaw in windy conditions, with Jones taking the first three legitimate balls from Shrubsole for 10 runs.
