Recent Match Report – Phoenix vs Brave 11th Match 2021

Southern Brave Beat 141 for 2 (Wyatt 69*, Dunkley 41) Birmingham Phoenix 140 for 4 by eight wickets

A sparkling innings from Danni Wyatt enabled Southern Brave to easily chase a seemingly taxing goal of 141 in the Ageas Bowl as the home side joined Trent Rockets at the top of the women’s hundred table with three wins from three . Wyatt bided her time before picking up the pace with a four-and-six shootout in the bottom of the innings as Birmingham Phoenix’s offense fell sorely short.

Wyatt’s opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, punched out a hole in the second set of five and went into the wind against Erin Burns. But none of the other Phoenix bowlers managed to take a wicket afterward, with Sophia Dunkley’s runout coming when Abtaha Maqsood dropped a return shot on Wyatt on the stumps at the non-striker end.

Wyatt could have gone without an lbw a few deliveries later, but Phoenix captain Amy Jones chose not to revise an lbw appeal from Maqsood that Hawk-Eye later showed hit the stump. After luging just past the half of the innings on 25 out 22, Wyatt took 44 of the next 18, hitting the ball to all parts of the ground before finishing things off in style with her fourth six over Issy Wong’s deep midwicket to drive .

That completed the women’s league’s highest successful pursuit and enhanced Phoenix’s highest order display, largely academic.

Phoenix fire (apparently)

It’s taken a few times, but Phoenix looks like they’ve found a batting order that they can settle for. After starting the tournament with Shafali Verma opening alongside Katie Mack, they pushed Erin Burns up instead of Mack in their second match and this is where Verma teamed up with Eve Jones. The left and right combination delivered an immediate win with a score of 58 points – including the third highest Women’s League Powerplay score of 40 with no loss.

Eve Jones was ‘Hero of the Match’ in the Phoenix opener defeat, after anchoring the innings at number 3 47-of-41, but dropping the order for the spin-heavy encounter in Manchester. Pushed back up here, she helped counter the double-speed threat of Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell, who played a key role in Brave’s first two wins. Both struggled to adapt to bowling to the southpaw in windy conditions, with Jones taking the first three legitimate balls from Shrubsole for 10 runs.