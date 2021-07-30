Sports
Part 2: Photos, Videos, News and Notes from Washington Football Teams Day 3 Training Camp
Lamar Miller
Lamar Miller with a great cut and a wide open hole on the left side of the line. Wasn’t touched until he was almost past the second level of defense
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Dyami Brown
Dyami Brown teams up with special teams to guard the shooter.#WashingtonFootball
Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 30, 2021
John Bates
John Bates just had a nice bum on Casey Toohill. Am impressed with his hand placement and how he keeps his feet active. Matches what people in Boise State have told me.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Cam Sims
Those are back-to-back receptions for Cams Sims. Sims had some nice yards after the catch on his first grab. Interested to see how that part of his game develops.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Saahdiq Charles
Team Practices: Saahdiq Charles continues to work on tackle rather than guard.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2021
That was solid teamwork from Saahdiq Charles and Ismael on Will Bradley-King. Charles kept him under control, and when he tried to go downtown, he and Ismael succeeded perfectly
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Saahdiq Charles has not had a good morning so far. James Smith-Williams jerked him up and threw him to the brink, then Montez Sweat went right through him to reach the QB
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Tyler Larsen
Look, it might be too early to tweet backup o-line stuff, but right now Tyler Larsen seems to be ahead of Keith Ismael in the center behind Chase Roullier. Ismael needs a good camp IMO
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2021
Chase Young v Charles Leno
Charles Leno and Chase Young get a great job against each other. I’ve just watched them play against each other in 9-on-9s and it’s clear they’re giving each other everything they’ve got.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Troy Apke
We tweet a lot about his shortcomings, but Troy Apke has had some nice pass breakups this camp. He was just sniffing a crossing route on Kelvin Harmon and flew in.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2021
Troy Apke with a great effort on a deep pass from Kyle Allen to Kelvin Harmon. Harmon explained to try to reach the ball, Apke also did to make sure the ball fell incomplete
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Point drills
Nate Kaczor
ST coordinator Nate Kaczor, no context: TOWARDS THE FRICKIN SHOULDER!
Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Dear god McLaurin is here today. I just grabbed an over the shoulder downfield from Fitz. WJ3 on cover. He threw up his hands after seeing Terry break it.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick has time and finds a wide open Terry McLaurin working across the field to the left sideline for a catch over 40 yards and going out of bounds
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Benjamin St-Just
Benjamin St-Juste gets a lot of outside work which means we saw a lot of Kendall Fuller in the closing stages of this training camp. Something to keep watching
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Ricky Seals Jones
drill point
Cole Holcomb tipped a pass that Cole Luke caught for an interception in team practice.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2021
Heat up
Things begin to chop between Chase Young and Hemingway.
Chase says “come over here” and “I’ll throw hands if you want to throw hands” and pointed to the side. Landon tries to cool down Chase.
Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 30, 2021
TE Temarrick Hemingway and DE Chase Young got stuck after a play and wouldn’t let go. Both were heated and several players rushed in to break them apart. Ron Rivera and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick also intervened. They were still chewing after the piece.
Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 30, 2021
Fight!
Sammis walks to the sidelines. Fans cheer. That’s nothing, he says with a smile.
michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 30, 2021
Montez Sweat vs Sam Cosmic
The next play makes Montez Sweat light work of Sam Cosmi and loudly celebrates the sack as he faces the attacking side of the field
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
At back-to-back plays, Montez Sweat comes through Sam Cosmi to fire Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Next play Landon Collins comes clean through the line to Fitzpatrick . reach
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Casey Toohill sighting
Casey Toohill, who works on the left side of the line, gets to the rim and can tag the QB for a bag
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Tony Brown sighting
Taylor Heinicke throws a deep ball down the left sideline to Tony Brown, which goes over the head of Cole Luke for over 20 yard reception
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Daron Payne
Daron Payne with a huge rejection and bat of a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Landon Collins
Big break by Landon on a pass to Dax Milne. Momentum took him out of the box and got some cheers from the fans as he jogged back to the huddle
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Landon Collins, who worked with the second team, read the ball all the way through the air and broke it up. Great, great to read. Almost had the choice
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2021
Attacking line
Leno gets first teamwork. And now Saahdiq Charles also gets a chance at the right tackle. Taylor Heinicke below center for this round. (I believe this is his first of the day)
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2021
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Antonio Gandy-Golden has had two very productive days at camp. Catch the most balls thrown his way. His most recent was a back-shoulder fade, defender slides right with him and he’s Gandy-Golden on the sidelines
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Cam Sims Injury
Cam Sims rejoins the attack and had his right leg wrapped before they started the rep
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Tensions are rising
This was the most tense day of training camp in Washington. After DE Montez Sweat grabs QB Taylor Heinicke during an 11-on-11 rep, WR Terry McLaurin yells at him: Stay off the QB, bro! Stay away from the QB! I know you can read!
Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 30, 2021
Point returnees
If you wanted an update on point returners, here it is: the same group as earlier this week. Dax, Steven Sims, Carter and Wright
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
Peyton Barber sighting
Peyton Barber turns it up, with a big run up to a clean gap on the left side of the line. That lost weight can be seen, as he looked fast and kicked it into the next gear
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 30, 2021
Isaiah Wright
Isaiah Wright gets some work done and looks good. First had a play for a decent win, then made a catch on the other sideline for what would have been a first down
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 30, 2021
