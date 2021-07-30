Meet St. Cloud Girls Hockey Head Coach Amanda Pickett

Amanda Pickett is excited to join the St. Cloud Crush girls’ hockey team as the new head coach.

She learned a lot from former coach Tony Holcomb last year and is ready to take her knowledge of hockey on this team for the 2021-22 season.

Pickett has played or coached hockey all her life, so let’s learn more about the newest addition to the coaching staff of the St. Cloud girls’ hockey team.

A life full of hockey

Pickett got an itch to play hockey from her older brother who played. She always wanted to play, but started playing ringette from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Ringette is a different form of hockey, but with a bigger puck. Girls hockey was formed when she was in the eighth grade, so she started playing both sports.

In the end she had to choose and Pickett chose girls’ hockey because she saw a future in that sport.