Three Bulldogs Chosen As All-America Scholars





ATHENS, Georgia — golfers in Georgia Connor Creasy , Trent Phillips , and Davis Thompson have been chosen as 2021 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, according to an announcement Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Georgia has 26 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar awards among 15 players dating back to 1984. The Creasy, Phillips, and Thompson selections mark the second consecutive year, and overall, Georgia has honored three players in the same season. Past accolades include current PGA Tour champions Kevin Kisner (2005, 2006), Brendon Todd (2006, 2007) and Harris English (2010, 2011). Phillips and Thompson were also 2020 picks. Creasy, a sophomore, played in nine events last season, scoring an average of 71.96. He had three top-20 efforts, culminating in 11th place in the Gators Invitational. Creasy recorded a team-best 3.67 point average in Sport Management. Phillips was an honorable mention All-American and an All-SEC First-Team pick. He finished his junior season with a scoring average of 70.81. Phillips won the Gators Invitational and had three additional top-10s. He posted a 3.37 GPA in Sport Management. Thompson, a senior, was named a First-Team All-American by the GCAA and SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Earlier this week, the GCAA named Thompson to the 24-man All-Nicklaus Team. He won twice last season and had six top-10 finishes with a conference best-scoring average of 69.71. Thompson was chosen as the male recipient of the Joel Eaves Award as the highest GPA Georgia student athlete entering his senior year of college. He earned a $10,000 postdoctoral scholarship as a Georgia male nominee for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Thompson graduated with a 3.62 in Sports Management. Creasy, Phillips and Thompson helped Georgia achieve All-Academic Team status through the GCAA with a squad GPA of 3.0 or higher. To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be an academic sophomore, junior, or senior; have a batting average of 76.0 or better; have a career GPA of 3.2 or better; and have participated in 40 percent or more of the team’s competitive rounds. News and updates about the Bulldogs can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @UGAGolf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://georgiadogs.com/news/2021/7/30/mens-golf-three-bulldogs-chosen-as-all-america-scholars.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos