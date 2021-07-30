Stokes takes indefinite break from cricket to ‘prioritise’ mental wellbeing





(Eds: Updating with more inputs) London, July 30 (PTI) Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite hiatus to “prioritize his mental wellbeing” and withdrew from the home test series against India from August 4. In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also said Stokes has taken the break to also rest his left index finger, “which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month”. England men’s cricket director Ashley Giles said the ECB supports Stokes’ decision. “Ben has shown tremendous courage to be open about his feelings and well-being. Our primary focus has always been and always will be the mental health and well-being of all our people,” said Giles, also a former English spinner. Being in a protected environment for months has taken its toll on the players, he said. “The demands placed on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are unforgiving in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated this acutely.” “Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is a huge challenge. “The cumulative effect of working almost continuously in these environments over the past 16 months has had a major impact on the well-being of everyone.” Giles added that Stokes will be given all the time he needs to get back into his best shape both physically and mentally. “Ben is getting the time he needs and we look forward to seeing him play cricket for England in the future,” he said. Craig Overton has replaced Stokes in the England squad for the India series. Stokes’ withdrawal is a major blow to England, who lost at home to New Zealand last month after losing the series in India in February-March. The mental health of cricketers in COVID times has become a topic of constant discussion, with the players having to play in bio bubbles for months. Ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month, Indian captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that mental health management will become a norm as cricket is played in bio-bubbles with players needing breaks to ” to break free from the game”. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is another notable name who has spoken extensively about the need to address mental health issues, after taking a break from the game himself in 2019. BS ATK ATK Disclaimer :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTIA More from Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/stokes-takes-indefinite-break-from-cricket-to-prioritise-mental-wellbeing/2131871

