Spending on cloud outposts is climbing the hockey stick





We read a lot of market data on this: The next platform, and we do our share of forecasting and doing even more of the forecasting of others. The future is hard to predict and the only way to know for sure what will happen is to live it. But it’s nice to find out ahead of time.

Some of the recent data from IDC showed that eyebrows went up and also confirmed a long-held belief of ours, and it’s regarding what we’ve come to call cloud outpost spending. That means spending on parts of the public cloud running on-premises or in co-location facilities rather than in the regions of the major public cloud providers. IDC calls it Dedicated Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, or DCIAaS, and that’s just too ugly a term. So we refuse to use it. Amazon Web Services, the first major so-called public cloud provider and the dominant one after conquering the market with the launch of EC2 computing and S3 object storage services in March 2006, named its private instances of its public cloud infrastructure Outposts, and Google and Microsoft have followed suit with several implementations of segments of their clouds that can be run locally, and we think it’s just easier to call them all cloud outposts to avoid creating confusion.

As we would like to remind everyone from time to time, Amazon Web Services and in particular its former chief executive officer, Andy Jassy, ​​who is now in charge of all of Amazon now that Jeff Bezos has stepped down from his position as CEO, believed, not that in the future companies would have their own infrastructure. And AWS certainly didn’t believe in anything like the Outposts that it previewed its annual re:Invent conference in November 2018 and which became generally available in December 2019. Forgive us for not remembering exactly, but it was either November 2013 or November 2014 when we raised our hands at a press conference with Jassy and said it was impossible all workloads would move to public clouds when it was suggested they would. (Others have heard it too, it seems in 2013.) The idea that Jassy conveyed that all workloads would move to the cloud and that the public cloud was the best and only reasonable implementation of the cloud, ergo, over time the on-premises infrastructure was doomed to oblivion.

If IDC is right, forget that idea right now. Cloud posts emerge from the woodwork. There’s the AWS Outpost offering, of course, but also Alibaba Apsara Stack, Oracle Dedicated Cloud @ Customer, Microsoft Azure Private Edge Zones, Equinix Metal, Lumen Edge Private Cloud, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, HPE GreenLake for AzureStack, HPE GreenLake for Anthos and Rackspace Private Cloud for OpenStack, for VMware and for Microsoft Stack to name a few. It’s not clear whether cloud outposts will replace much of the on-premises hardware or be the new way many companies deploy infrastructure owned by the major clouds, but the numbers are small and will represent a chunk of change. within the four-year forecast period.

According to IDC, cloud outpost revenue, and in particular annual recurring revenue for server and storage device usage across all vendors, was just $138 million in 2020. That’s not much with it. Synergy Research says 2020 releases data center hardware and software was $90 billion last year and spending on cloud infrastructure services was $130 billion last year. (We realize this is a bit of an apple to oranges, but IDC doesn’t give a clean number of cloud infrastructure services spend, but it does talk about IT equipment spending for on-premises clouds and by the hyperscalers and cloud builders. That’s not really useful in this context, because it shows what the hyperscalers and cloud builders spend on their irons, but not what they charge for using it at the infrastructure level rather than at the platform or application software level.IDC estimates that spending on cloud outposts in those years will grow to $14 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 151.8 billion. Importantly, IDC says that cloud outposts will be used by enterprises in general, as well as service providers developing their own infrastructure design and installations, either in their own data centers or in co-location facilities.

We wonder whether that hockey stick curve will continue to steepen between 2025 and 2030 and whether cloud outposts will be the dominant way IT infrastructure is consumed. We see a market evolving where a quarter of the total compute and storage capacity is in the cloud and rented as it is today, a quarter is owned by companies and installed in facilities they manage or rent, a quarter is a cloud outpost running on-premises or in a co-lo, and a quarter aren’t even visible because it supports PaaS, SaaS, and serverless offerings, and the price is buried in those services and not explicitly broken out.

It’s not clear where to draw the line between a data center deployment and an edge deployment, so we’re not bringing edge into this discussion, but it’s obviously going to be an issue as well and there will be more cutting and cutting. We still believe there will be many more orders of magnitude of compute and storage devices in the edge between data centers and client devices, and probably somewhere between 2x and 4x the total amount of compute and storage devices. No one has qualified and quantified this to our satisfaction so far. Suffice it to say that one company’s cloud will benefit another company, so these lines will indeed be fuzzy.

Shift those percentages over time and across the four pillars as you see fit. But we think this is the shape of the market that is likely to evolve before the decade is over. What we basically call hyperdistributed computing.