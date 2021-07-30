Kodak, foreign journalists and even China’s own athletes are burned as Chinese nationalism boils over

After winning a silver medal in mixed doubles table tennis in Tokyo this week, China’s Liu Shiwen tearfully apologized for her performance.

Most important points: Nationalist fervor in China is increasingly driven by citizens rather than the state

Foreign media has faced angry crowds as photos posted to Kodak’s Instagram account sparked an immediate response

Experts Say China’s Rising Nationalism Will Have International Consequences

“Some of the hits weren’t strong enough,” Liutold reporters said after the game.

“I’m very sorry for all of you.”

But while Liu’s apology usually received warm words of encouragement, a similar mea culpa from her compatriot Wang Luyao was not so well received.

Wang’s social media regret that he failed to qualify for the 10m air rifle shooting was dismissed by many as not being sincere enough.

She got so many angry reactions that she deleted the post.

“How dare you post a selfie after losing the game?” oneWeibo user said.

“Sorry everyone, it’s such a shame, I admit I wasn’t there. See you in three years,” Wang Luyao said. ( Supplied )

Anger and Apologies

Athletes apologizing for not meeting expectations is nothing new in China, where the collective motto is “winning glory for the country”.

But amid the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China this year and mounting tensions with foreign rivals, the pressure seems to have mounted.

And increasingly, nationalist fervor is being driven by citizens rather than the state.

While Wang was inundated with vicious comments, the Chinese state media Global Times published an editorial urging the public to rule in their anger.

“Unless there is an important reason to criticize someone, these moments of public attention should not become harsh personal attacks, nor should they be cyberbullying,” the editorial said.

The bubbling anger is visible in other areas as well.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 1 minute 12 seconds 1 m 12 s Unusually heavy rain has flooded the streets of a dozen cities, leaving subway passengers up to their waists in the floodwaters.

Threats against international media

Last weekend, an angry mob in the street stopped German journalist Mathias Boelinger and Alice Su of the Los Angeles Times as they covered the flooding in China’s central Henan province.

A post on social media urging people to track down the journalistsand with videos of the scene going viral.

The footage showed the crowd wanting to check Boelinger’s camera, accusing him of tarnishing China’s image and urging him to tell positive stories about China.

Loading

It turned out that they had mistaken Boelinger for BBC journalist Robin Brant, whose coverage of the Beijing floods had been attacked as “fake news”.

A local branch of China Youth Leaguehad encouraged people in flooded areas to report Brant if they saw himandthe hashtag #BBCfakenews received more than 100 million clicks on Weibo.

“I don’t know what would have happened if it had really been him” [Brant]. The media environment in China is frightening right now,” Boelinger tweeted.

They are not the only journalists to receive similar treatment.

Al Jazeera reporter Katrina Yu and a colleague also reported that they were filmed by concerned citizens, with posts on Chinese social media telling people to “don’t accept interviews from foreign media and don’t use them”.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was “deeply concerned about the increasingly stringent surveillance, intimidation and intimidation of American and other foreign journalists” covering the floods.

‘Bottom-up nationalism’

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) released a statement Wednesday saying that ultimately the government was to blame.

“Rhetoric from organizations affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of China directly endangers the physical safety of foreign journalists in China and hinders free reporting,” the statement said.

‘I attacked Australia’: why China’s patriotic warriors are reexamining their behavior China’s Global Times is notorious for its fiery editorials. But now its own writers are at the center of an internet firestorm over their loyalty and patriotism. read more

Chinese nationals working for foreign media were also threatened online and charged with treason, the FCCC added.

Kevin Carrico, senior lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University, agreed.

“The [Chinese] The government is allowing these things to happen and for these kinds of discourses to come out,” said Dr. Carrico.

“Bottom-up nationalism is strongly shaped by the political environment and popular discourses in official media.”

dr. Carrico said the deaths and suffering of Chinese people were downplayed or even silenced by the CCP.

“People can’t be mad about that, they can’t be offended about that, so there’s kind of a diversion of anger,” he said.

“It certainly works to the advantage of the party, in its desire to distract people from its own failure of governance.”

China’s Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen seemed disappointed after winning silver in mixed doubles table tennis this week. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter )

Asked about the FCCC’s comments, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that “netizens” often referred to the BBC as the “badly converting Broadcasting Corporation”.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Mr. Zhao said.

“The BBC has long reported on China through tinted glasses, which has tarnished its credibility bit by bit.”

He added: “China welcomes media and journalists from other countries to report in China in accordance with laws and regulations.”

‘Keep your eyes on the sun’ On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing is more influential and controversial than ever. read more

Wang Pan, a senior lecturer in Chinese and Asian studies at the University of New South Wales, told the ABC that rising tensions between China and Western countries such as the US and Australia have contributed to the challenges foreign journalists face in the country.

She said Western media coverage, which was colored by differing values, perspectives and agendas, ran counter to the narratives perpetuated by Beijing and further fueled resentment.

“There have been many negative reports about China and politically sensitive topics such as Xinjiang, Tibet, LGBT and issues related to human rights and freedom of expression,” said Dr. Wang.

A Kodak moment

Even big corporations have not shown themselves to be immune to the nationalist wrath of the offended Chinese public.

Earlier this month, Kodak was forced to apologize and remove an album of Instagram photos taken by French photographer Patrick Wack from the Xinjiang region of China’s far west.

In the post, Wack described the photos as “a testimony of” [Xinjiang’s] abrupt descent into an Orwellian dystopia”, causing an immediate backlash on Chinese social media.

Loading

“We apologize for any misunderstanding or insult that the post may have caused,” Kodak said in its apology.

Loading

Wack told the ABC he was disappointed to see his photos removed and Kodak’s “clunky communication”.

“I’m not naive either and I understand the situation international companies are in today with the polarization regarding China,” Wack said.

Dr Carrico said China’s ability to use economic power to silence international companies meant that China’s rising nationalism would continue to impact globally.

“No matter how careful you are [international companies] and even the more careful you are, it is never possible to be careful enough.”

dr. Wang said there were signs of patriotism turning into nationalism in China, especially when it came to sensitive topics.

Given the anonymity on social media, when people unleash their anger online, some make statements that fuel nationalism and that will spread the sentiment to more people and likely increase nationalism,” she said.

She said she could see a future where people increasingly interpreted non-political topics through a nationalistic and political lens.

It is not a good thing for the country and its international relations, she said.

China is currently in the teeth of the storm with tense international relations.

“[Nationalism] will only make it more difficult for China to communicate with the West.”