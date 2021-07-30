Olympic Games-Tennis-Djokovic inconsolable after the end of Golden Slam dream





TOKYO (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic was heartbroken after his surprise loss to German Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Games on Friday, saying he found it difficult to stay positive after his bid to become the first man to win the Golden Slam completes came to an end . The Serb was unexpectedly beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Zverev, the fifth, destroying his hopes of winning a gold medal in singles, the only major honor missing from his long list of accolades. . The world number one had arrived in Tokyo, chasing the Golden Slam – winning all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year – after beating the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021. It was a rough day at the office for Djokovic, who later lost in the mixed doubles semi-final with partner Nina Stojanovic, with the pair losing 7-6(4) 7-5 to Elena Vesnina and Russia’s Aslan Karatsev. Committee . Djokovic, who won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, admitted he found it difficult to find comfort in repeating the feat or completing a calendar year’s Grand Slam by winning the US Open in September. I feel so terrible right now, I can’t be positive right now, said Djokovic, who will play Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday’s bronze medal match. I don’t know if I feel terrible… in every way, but tomorrow hopefully a fresh start. I can recover and win at least one medal for my country. In his singles, Djokovic looked on course for an easy win as he claimed the opening set for the loss of just one game and then got a break midway through the second. But world number five, Zverev, found another gear, broke back and played eight games in a row to take the set and secure a commanding lead in the decider. Zverev sealed victory with a backhand winner, becoming the first German man to reach an Olympic tennis final since Tommy Haas won silver at the 2000 Sydney Games. It’s just sport, you know, he played better. I have to give him credit for turning the game around, Djokovic said of Zverev. He served extremely well, I didn’t get too many looks on the second serve. My service just dropped drastically, I didn’t get 3-2 free points in the second. Yes, my game fell apart, his game – he won, I think seven or eight games in a row and yes, that was it. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis

