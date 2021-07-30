In the Locker Room with Lea Watkins-Chow, Co-oper, Field Hockey Extraordinaire – The Oberlin Review

College sophomore Lea Watkins-Chow has played hockey since high school. While on campus, she is involved in several communities: she is a committed member and student administrative officer of Oberlin Student Cooperative Association and officer of the Multiracial Students Association. She applies her interests in environmental studies and East Asian studies to her honors project and several other positions on campus. Watkins-Chow is someone who gives 100 percent both on and off the field. She cares about supporting her communities and is busy preparing for her final season of hockey.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How long have you been playing hockey?

I played for seven years. I decided in high school that maybe I should play a sport, and I’m not a competitive person and a lot of people in my high school didn’t play hockey, so it felt like something I could pick up.

What is your favorite memory of your time on the Oberlin hockey team?

It was a winter evening where we had just come out of training. My teammate Hayley [Segall, OC 20] ran onto the field and started playing in the snow. Our away games are always fun too because we spend a lot of time together and it always ends in a lot of laughter. It’s hard to pick just one memory because there have been so many times when I’ve felt very supported by my teammates. It’s the little moments and feelings of love and support that make the team so great. We also have a loving family dynamic and a team with diverse interests and experiences. We all support each other when we do our own thing off the field and we come together and support each other when we play hockey.

What are you looking forward to in your last season of hockey?

I’m just excited to play hard. Being competitive is not one of my strong points, but as this is my last season, I want to leave everything on the pitch every game.

What other activities are you interested in outside of athletics?

I am a major in Environmental Studies with a minor in East Asian Studies. I am one of the main student representatives of Environmental Studies and I work with the Luce Initiative on Asian Studies and the Environment, which was a great opportunity because of its niche focus on Asia and the environment. I also work at the Oberlin Greenhouse, the best gig on campus. I always say I’m the muscle, not the brain, because I’m primarily responsible for sweeping, weeding, repotting and scrubbing pots. OSCA is also an important part of my Oberlin experience. I lived and dined at Harkness Co-op my first two years and I will be dining at Third World Co-op this coming year. I also work as a student administrative assistant at the OSCA office.

You recently learned that your Environmental Studies honors project has been approved. What is the focus of your project?

I’m still refining my subject, but broadly speaking, I’m interested in Taiwan agriculture as a place of colonization and resistance. I want to explore how land ownership has facilitated the naturalization of settlers in Taiwan and how land rights have been a truly central goal of Indigenous activism. I want to know more about the history of land research, agricultural expansion and environmental organizations or policies as instruments of oppression; and try to consider futures where they are not active. There’s a lot of history and a lot of layers to explore and it’s something that not only feels academically intriguing but makes sense to me personally.

This semester you will also be in the Taiko ExCo. What sparked your interest in learning more about this art form?

This is my first semester ever doing taiko, but in the past three years I’ve been to many of the shows and showcases. Even during my first semester at Oberlin, I was drawn to it as a spectator because I could see and feel the people playing. But I never saw myself participating because I don’t consider myself a musically talented person. Last spring semester, I was in an environmental anthropology class and we read an ethnographic piece on taiko by Deborah Wong called Moving From Performance to Performative Etnography and Back Again. She wrote that I was drawn to it as an Asian-American audience member, and I just wanted to learn how to be Asian-American through the loudness and physicality of taiko. This resonated with me, and taiko has given me the opportunity to learn more about the history and importance of taiko as an art form in the Asian-American community.