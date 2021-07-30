Recent Match Report – Phoenix vs Brave 11th Match 2021

Southern Brave 152 for 6 (Vince 60, Milne 3-15) beat Birmingham Phoenix 151 for 3 (Livingstone 68*, Hammond 44*) with four wickets

James Vince stroked 60 of 38 and Chris Jordan produced a late cameo with the bat as Southern Brave finally kicked off their campaign with victory under the lights in the Ageas Bowl. Liam Livingstone produced his first significant contribution of the Hundred with an unbeaten half-century and Adam Milne’s 3 for 15 had seemingly put Birmingham Phoenix on a narrow win – only for Tom Helm to blink first against Jordan in the final set of five.

For the third game in a row, Brave conceded a century stand (no other men’s team has ever done so once), while Livingstone and Miles Hammond took Phoenix from a precarious 47 to 3 to 37. Jake Lintott took 2 for 13 while Liam Dawson was also frugal – but neither threw away their full allotment as Brave’s big guns, Tymal Mills and Jordan, again proved expensive, as Livingstone dragged Phoenix above 150 with a limit from the latter ball of the innings.

Vince led the Brave attack, but Milne cheaply removed Quinton de Kock and Devon Conway suffered the rare indignity of looking human during his time in England, with a scratching 34 out of 27. Conway needed 21 balls to cross a line score and then had his stumps rearranged by the returning Milne, taking 32 out of 19.

Jordan hit a crucial boundary next to Helm and Milne produced a late blip by delivering a wide and a no-ball in his final set, pushing the comparison back to a few digits. Since Phoenix failed to throw the 95th ball before the cut-off, they had to bring an extra fielder into the ring – and their poor timekeeping would prove costly, as Jordan Helm in the newly created gap on the deep square leg before a walk and a dropped catch by Benny Howell at deep midwicket was followed by another walk as Jordan Brave clambered over the line.

Lintott offers cutting edge

Despite a much-vaunted pace attack for this league, Brave struggled to impress with the ball. Missing Jofra Archer as he continues his comeback from injury, Mills and Jordan had taken one wicket between them in Brave’s first two matches; and their only wicket in the Powerplay was the sacking of Alex Hales by George Garton at the start of the low-pressure chase of 127 by Trent Rockets.